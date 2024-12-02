Social Democrats Secure Victory in Romania's Parliamentary Elections Amid Rising Far-Right Support

Bulgaria: Social Democrats Secure Victory in Romania's Parliamentary Elections Amid Rising Far-Right Support

With 99% of the votes counted in Romania’s parliamentary elections, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), led by Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, has secured the largest share of the vote with 23%. The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) follows in second place with 18%, while the National Liberal Party (PNL) is in third with 15%.

Voter turnout in these elections is anticipated to be the highest in two decades, exceeding 50%. Preliminary results suggest that seven political parties will have representation in both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in the next term. Among these, the Social Democrats have emerged victorious, consolidating their position against the rising far-right movement, which challenges Romania’s pro-Western stance. A notable surprise in these elections is the emergence of the "Young People's Party," which appears set to enter parliament with more than 6% of the vote.

In the midst of the tension surrounding last week’s presidential election results, the Constitutional Court is scheduled to hear a case today regarding the potential annulment of the first round of the presidential election. The first round, held last Sunday, saw far-right candidate Călin Georgescu claim victory, leading to widespread protests across Romania.

Exit polls for the parliamentary elections show the PSD at the top with 26%, followed by AUR at 19%. The PNL, part of the current ruling coalition, secured 15.5% of the vote, while the reformist USR party also garnered 15.5%. Other parties, including far-right groups SOS Romania and POT (Party of Young People), along with the Hungarian minority’s UDMR, are expected to enter the legislative body. Progressive pro-EU parties SENS and REPER, however, are unlikely to cross the 5% threshold.

Results from exit polls, conducted by CURS, are based on data from 8 PM, with voting continuing until 9 PM. As they don’t account for the overseas vote, where millions of Romanians reside, the final tally could shift. During the first round of the presidential elections, Romanian expatriates mainly supported far-right candidate Georgescu, followed by Elena Lasconi, leader of the USR.

Marcel Ciolacu, current leader of the PSD, interpreted the election results as an endorsement of Romania’s ongoing development through EU membership and the use of European funds. He acknowledged the responsibility that came with this support and stressed the importance of counting each vote accurately. Meanwhile, Elena Lasconi, from the USR, called for national unity in her address after the elections, emphasizing the need to overcome frustrations with the political system and foreign interference, particularly from Russia.

The current results reveal a divided parliament, with the PSD leading both the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies. The PSD has secured 26% in the Chamber of Deputies and 26.1% in the Senate, while AUR has garnered 19% in both chambers. The PNL and USR each received around 15% in both the upper and lower houses, with other smaller parties, such as SOS, POT, and UDMR, meeting the 5% threshold required for legislative representation.

Background:

The parliamentary elections are crucial in determining the future composition of Romania’s legislature, with 332 deputies and 137 senators. Political parties must surpass a 5% threshold of valid votes or obtain at least 20% in four electoral districts to secure mandates. Votes for parties not meeting the threshold will be redistributed, potentially altering the final percentages.

These elections have come at a time of significant political upheaval, with far-right factions increasingly challenging Romania’s direction. The results signal Romania’s complex political landscape, where longstanding parties like the PSD retain support, while new and populist movements begin to make their mark.

The upcoming term is expected to see substantial shifts in Romania’s political dynamics, with ongoing debates over the country’s future in the EU and its domestic political reforms.

