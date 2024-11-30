Sofia Implements Low-Emission Zone: Thousands of Violations Detected in First 24 Hours

December 2, 2024, Monday
A new regulation aimed at improving air quality has taken effect in Sofia, imposing restrictions on polluting vehicles entering the city center. The low-emission zone, in place from December 1 to the end of February 2025, prohibits the entry of vehicles from the first and second eco-categories. The ban targets high-pollution vehicles, primarily gasoline cars registered before 1998 and diesel cars registered before 2007. Approximately 140,000 vehicles with Sofia registration are affected, alongside others registered outside the city that fail to meet the required environmental standards.

The restricted zone is delineated by several main thoroughfares, including "Vasil Levski," "Patriarh Evtimiy," "Gen. Skobelev," "Slivnitsa," and "Opalchenska" streets. While the border boulevards themselves are not included in the zone, cameras and signage are installed at entry points to monitor compliance. Vehicles belonging to residents with a permanent address in the zone and those owned by disabled individuals with preferential parking permits are exempt from the restrictions.

The monitoring process is fully automated, utilizing cameras and software to identify violators. Dimitar Petrov, director of the Traffic Management and Analysis Directorate, confirmed that violators are fined once per day. Sanctions are applied under the Administrative Violations Act, with fines starting at 50 leva for individuals and 200 leva (25 to 100 euros) for companies. For violators residing outside Sofia, certificates of violations are sent to their respective municipalities for delivery.

Petrov also clarified that residents with parking stickers for the zone do not need to take further action. However, others, including those visiting or conducting business in the area, must apply in advance to avoid penalties. Despite these measures, the municipality acknowledges challenges in enforcing fines effectively, particularly for individuals from other cities, as the delivery of violation certificates remains cumbersome.

This initiative builds on last winter's implementation of the low-emission zone, which faced significant enforcement issues due to the lack of mechanisms to penalize violators. Although automated systems have been introduced this year, the municipality has not released data on the impact of the first year’s implementation or provided estimates on current compliance levels. During the previous winter, an average of 800 violators were detected daily, but no penalties were imposed.

In the 24 hours since the new regulations were enforced, nearly 3,800 violations have been recorded in the central part of Sofia. The Sofia Municipality has worked to inform neighboring municipalities and members of the National Association of Municipalities in Bulgaria about the new restrictions. Despite these efforts, questions remain about the long-term effectiveness of the ban in achieving cleaner air during the winter months.

The introduction of this low-emission zone stems from Sofia's ongoing struggle with air pollution, which intensifies during the colder months due to increased heating and vehicle emissions. These restrictions align with broader efforts to improve urban air quality and encourage the use of cleaner vehicles. As Sofia adapts to this policy, its success will likely depend on the municipality’s ability to enforce the rules effectively and engage the public in reducing environmental harm.

