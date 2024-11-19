Petrohan Pass Blocked by Fallen Trees Amid Winter Weather Chaos

Society » INCIDENTS | December 2, 2024, Monday // 09:57
Bulgaria: Petrohan Pass Blocked by Fallen Trees Amid Winter Weather Chaos

The Petrohan Pass remains fully closed to traffic due to numerous fallen trees obstructing the road, as reported by Nova TV. This has prompted authorities to direct drivers to alternative routes. Those traveling from Sofia are advised to detour via Iskrets, Svoge, and Vratsa, while traffic heading in the opposite direction is being redirected through Varshets. The closure follows similar incidents reported yesterday when drivers were compelled to clear fallen trees themselves to proceed on their journeys.

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions have affected other regions as well. Snowfall continues in the Shipka and Hainboaz passes, significantly reducing visibility to as little as 50 meters due to drifting snow. The road surfaces in these passes are covered with snow but have been treated for safer passage. In contrast, the Trakia and Maritsa highways are experiencing rain, leaving the roadways wet but with good visibility. Temperatures across the affected areas range from minus three to seven degrees, accompanied by overcast skies.

As a result of the harsh conditions, the Freedom Monument at Shipka Peak is temporarily closed to visitors due to an interrupted power supply, the Shipka-Buzludzha National Park-Museum announced. These closures and disruptions highlight the challenges caused by the severe winter weather across Bulgaria, with authorities urging caution for all travelers in affected areas.

Background:

The Petrohan Pass, a critical route connecting Sofia with northwestern Bulgaria, is often impacted by heavy snowfall during the winter season, leading to periodic closures. This year's snowstorms have not only blocked the pass with fallen trees but also created hazardous driving conditions in nearby areas.

Sources:

  • Nova TV
  • Road Infrastructure Agency
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Petrohan Pass, traffic, trees

Related Articles:

Accident and Border Delays Cause Major Disruptions on "Maritsa" Highway

A collision between two heavy goods vehicles early this morning has closed the "Maritsa" highway in the direction of Turkey

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:26

Snow Causes Major Traffic Jams in Sofia

Snowfall has caused kilometer-long traffic jams and made driving difficult across Sofia

Society » Environment | November 12, 2024, Tuesday // 10:31

Sofia Mayor Addresses Traffic Challenges as Major Intersections Reopen

On October 20, traffic will resume at three major intersections in Sofia, specifically on "Opalchenska" and "Slivnitsa" boulevards, "Bulgaria" and "Okolovrastno" boulevards

Politics | October 17, 2024, Thursday // 14:00

A Year of Loss: Bulgaria's Roads Claim 356 Lives Amid Soaring Accident Rates

Since the beginning of 2024, Bulgaria has reported over 5,600 serious traffic accidents, resulting in 356 fatalities and more than 7,000 injuries

Society » Incidents | October 15, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Over 300 Fatalities in Bulgarian Road Accidents Since Start of 2024

Since the beginning of the year up to September 30, nine children between the ages of 0 and 17 have died in traffic accidents in Bulgari

Society » Incidents | October 7, 2024, Monday // 17:18

Bulgaria Launches Mass Traffic Police Operation to Enforce Safety Regulations

Today, October 7, a large-scale operation led by the Traffic Police is underway in Bulgaria

Crime | October 7, 2024, Monday // 08:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Pregnant Woman Gives Birth in Ambulance, Baby Passes Away

A tragic incident occurred when a 29-year-old woman from Sandanski gave birth in an ambulance while being transported to a hospital in Petric

Society » Incidents | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:04

Young Man's Body Found in Ogosta River; Suspect Arrested for Murder

The body of a 21-year-old man was discovered in the Ogosta River, prompting an investigation by the Vratsa police

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:13

BMW Collides with Tram in Sofia, Causing Derailment

A car collided with a tram in Sofia on the evening of November 26, causing the tram to derail

Society » Incidents | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 11:06

Illegal Migrants Detained After Police Chase in Sofia, One Shot

Bulgarian police detained a group of illegal migrants following a high-speed chase on Sofia’s ring road

Society » Incidents | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 13:05

11-Year-Old Girl’s Life Cut Short at Sofia School

A tragic incident occurred at a school in Sofia where an 11-year-old girl passed away

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04

Accident and Border Delays Cause Major Disruptions on "Maritsa" Highway

A collision between two heavy goods vehicles early this morning has closed the "Maritsa" highway in the direction of Turkey

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:26
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria