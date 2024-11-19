Petrohan Pass Blocked by Fallen Trees Amid Winter Weather Chaos

The Petrohan Pass remains fully closed to traffic due to numerous fallen trees obstructing the road, as reported by Nova TV. This has prompted authorities to direct drivers to alternative routes. Those traveling from Sofia are advised to detour via Iskrets, Svoge, and Vratsa, while traffic heading in the opposite direction is being redirected through Varshets. The closure follows similar incidents reported yesterday when drivers were compelled to clear fallen trees themselves to proceed on their journeys.

Meanwhile, adverse weather conditions have affected other regions as well. Snowfall continues in the Shipka and Hainboaz passes, significantly reducing visibility to as little as 50 meters due to drifting snow. The road surfaces in these passes are covered with snow but have been treated for safer passage. In contrast, the Trakia and Maritsa highways are experiencing rain, leaving the roadways wet but with good visibility. Temperatures across the affected areas range from minus three to seven degrees, accompanied by overcast skies.

As a result of the harsh conditions, the Freedom Monument at Shipka Peak is temporarily closed to visitors due to an interrupted power supply, the Shipka-Buzludzha National Park-Museum announced. These closures and disruptions highlight the challenges caused by the severe winter weather across Bulgaria, with authorities urging caution for all travelers in affected areas.

Background:

The Petrohan Pass, a critical route connecting Sofia with northwestern Bulgaria, is often impacted by heavy snowfall during the winter season, leading to periodic closures. This year's snowstorms have not only blocked the pass with fallen trees but also created hazardous driving conditions in nearby areas.

Sources: