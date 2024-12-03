Variable Conditions Across Bulgaria on December 2: Snow, Rain, and Clouds

On December 2, Bulgaria will experience varying weather conditions across different regions. Light snow is expected in the Pre-Balkan areas, with precipitation gradually easing in Southwestern Bulgaria. Skies will remain partly cloudy, accompanied by a mild to moderate north-northeasterly wind. Daytime temperatures will range between 2°C and 7°C, slightly higher in the easternmost areas, and around 4°C in Sofia.
Along the coast, the weather will be overcast with rain, more pronounced in the southern coastal regions. Northeasterly winds will be moderate, with daytime highs ranging from 10°C to 12°C. The seawater temperature will be between 12°C and 13°C, and the waves will reach 3 to 4 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions will be overcast with snow showers. Moderate to strong east-southeasterly winds will prevail. Temperatures will peak at 0°C at 1,200 meters altitude and drop to -4°C at 2,000 meters.
Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)
