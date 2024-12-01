Evidence Shows Bulgaria Fell Under Ottoman Rule Later Than Believed

Bulgaria: Evidence Shows Bulgaria Fell Under Ottoman Rule Later Than Believed

Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov has revealed that new archaeological findings suggest Bulgaria fell under Ottoman control between 1420 and 1422, rather than the commonly accepted date of 1396, BTA reported. At a briefing in Vidin, Ovcharov, alongside Assoc. Prof. Zdravko Dimitrov, discussed the results of excavations in Bononia, where around 200 coins were uncovered. These coins, currently being processed, were found to be significant in dating the period of Ottoman influence. Of particular note, only two of the coins belonged to Ottoman rulers, sultans Bayezid and Mehmed I Çelebi. As the excavations progressed, the number of Ottoman coins increased with the reign of Sultan Murad II, providing crucial evidence for the later date of Bulgaria’s fall to the Ottomans.

Ovcharov pointed out that this discovery aligns with the hypothesis put forth by Prof. Plamen Pavlov and Prof. Ivan Tyutyundzhiev, which suggests that Ivan Sratsimir was taken captive around 1396, but his son Constantine continued to rule the Vidin state until his death. According to Ovcharov, this research refutes the earlier theory that Bulgaria fell under Ottoman rule in 1396, placing the actual shift of power around 1420-1422, when Constantine died.

The excavations have also revealed ceramics from various periods, including sgraffito pottery dating back to the 12th and 13th centuries, as well as items from the 11th through 19th centuries. Assoc. Prof. Dimitrov highlighted the significance of these finds, noting that the stratigraphy of the site provides a comprehensive history of Vidin, spanning from the Roman period to the present day. Among the items found was a seal from the Byzantine era, dating back to 1003, reinforcing the depth of the site’s historical value.

This discovery not only shifts the historical timeline but is expected to be integrated into educational materials, further cementing the period of 1420-1422 as the true time of Bulgaria's transition to Ottoman control.

