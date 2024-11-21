Bulgarians’ Top Travel Choices in October: Greece and Turkey

Business » TOURISM | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 11:48
Bulgaria: Bulgarians’ Top Travel Choices in October: Greece and Turkey @Pixabay

In October, Bulgarians predominantly traveled to neighboring Turkey and Greece, while the largest groups of foreign visitors to Bulgaria came from Romania and Turkey, as reported by the National Statistical Institute (NSI). Bulgarian citizens made 720.9 thousand trips abroad during the month, marking a 3.9% increase compared to October last year. The most significant growth was seen in vacation and excursion trips, which rose by 7.4%, followed by a 4.8% increase in business trips and a slight 0.3% rise in trips for other purposes, including visits, training, and attendance at cultural or sports events.

Turkey led as the top destination for Bulgarian travelers, with 185.5 thousand trips, followed by Greece with 169.2 thousand and Serbia with 62.5 thousand. Other popular destinations included Romania, Germany, North Macedonia, Italy, the United Kingdom, Austria, and Spain. Travel for other purposes accounted for the largest proportion of trips abroad (40.8%), with leisure and excursions comprising 39%, and business trips making up 20.2%.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria welcomed 953.1 thousand foreign visitors in October, reflecting a 6% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The largest surge was in leisure and excursion visits, which grew by 12.9%. Business visits increased by 4.7%, while visits for other purposes, including transits, rose by 1.6%. Transit travelers accounted for 36.5% of all foreign visitors, amounting to 347.5 thousand.

Half of the foreign visitors were from EU member states, totaling 476.7 thousand. Romanians made up the largest group from the EU with 37.9%, followed by Greek visitors at 22.6%, and Germans at 12.2%. Non-EU European visitors constituted 40.8% of total foreign arrivals, led by Turkish nationals with 180.4 thousand visits, representing 46.4% of this group.

Overall, the most significant groups of foreign visitors to Bulgaria were from Romania (180.9 thousand) and Turkey (180.4 thousand), with over 100 thousand visits from Greece. Ukrainians accounted for 80.4 thousand visits, and other notable groups included Germans, Serbs, Macedonians, Poles, British, and Italians. Visits for other purposes were the most common at 47.5%, followed by leisure and excursions at 37.4%, and business visits at 15.1%.

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: greece, turkey, Bulgarians

Related Articles:

Over 35% of Bulgarians Want October Election Annulled

Over 35% of Bulgarians support the complete annulment of the October 27 elections

Politics | November 21, 2024, Thursday // 09:45

61% of Bulgarians Confident in Euro’s Stability

A recent nationally representative survey by the "Trend" Research Center reveals that 61% of Bulgarians view the euro as a stable currency

World » EU | November 20, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00

Accident and Border Delays Cause Major Disruptions on "Maritsa" Highway

A collision between two heavy goods vehicles early this morning has closed the "Maritsa" highway in the direction of Turkey

Society » Incidents | November 19, 2024, Tuesday // 09:26

Britain Looks to Countries like Vietnam and Turkey for Migrant Solutions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed support for plans to negotiate with countries such as Vietnam, Turkey, and Iraq to help manage the flow of illegal migrants into the UK

World | November 18, 2024, Monday // 09:33

Two-Thirds of Bulgarians Plan Lifestyle Changes Due to Climate Change

A recent study commissioned by the European Investment Bank (EIB) shows that most Bulgarians recognize the need to adapt their lifestyles to the effects of climate change

Society » Environment | November 15, 2024, Friday // 18:00

Black Friday Spending in Bulgaria: Average Budget Set at 531 Leva

A recent survey by Kantar, commissioned by eMAG, reveals that Bulgarians are planning to spend an average of BGN 531 during this year's Black Friday event

Business | November 15, 2024, Friday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Airlines Predict Price Hikes for 2025, Particularly in Asia and Australia

Airfares around the world are expected to rise in 2025, with ticket prices reflecting both higher operational costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions

Business » Tourism | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 13:15

Rising Costs in Bulgarian Resorts: New Year's Getaways More Expensive Than Overseas Packages

As the New Year approaches, hotels, holiday resorts, and guesthouses in Bulgaria are offering a range of packages to attract holidaymakers

Business » Tourism | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 13:06

Wizz Air Expands from Varna with New Routes to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and More

Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Varna for the summer 2025 season

Business » Tourism | November 29, 2024, Friday // 08:49

Ryanair to Launch New Direct Flight from Sofia Starting March 2025

Starting March 30, 2025, a new direct flight route will connect Sofia, Bulgaria, with Pisa, Italy, as announced by Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:03

Sofia Airport Expands with Over 1,000 New Parking Spaces to Enhance Traveler Convenience

SOF Connect and Glavbolgarstroy Holding (GBS) inaugurated new outdoor parking facilities at Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:36

Sofia’s Vitoshka Ranks Among Top Global Shopping Streets, But Trails Major European Hubs

According to the latest report from Cushman & Wakefield, Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia, also known as Vitoshka, ranks 51st among the world’s most prestigious shopping streets

Business » Tourism | November 22, 2024, Friday // 12:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria