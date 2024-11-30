Two Bulgarian Cities Shine in Europe’s Budget Housing Rankings

December 1, 2024, Sunday
Two Bulgarian Cities Shine in Europe's Budget Housing Rankings

Two Bulgarian cities, Plovdiv and Burgas, have been ranked among the most affordable locations for purchasing homes in Europe, according to a report by a real estate company. The ranking evaluated mid-sized cities known for their quality of life and notable landmarks while excluding capital cities.

In Plovdiv, the average cost of a 100-square-meter apartment is approximately 131,000 euros, while in Burgas, the figure stands at around 136,000 euros. These prices place the two Bulgarian cities among the top 10 most affordable in Europe.

Several Romanian cities also feature prominently in the rankings. Oradea, located near the Hungarian border and noted for its rapid economic and cultural growth, has an average property price of 165,000 euros for a 100-square-meter apartment. Sibiu, known for the ASTRA Museum Complex—the largest open-air museum in Europe—offers similar-sized properties for 153,000 euros. Craiova, home to the expansive Nicolae Romanescu Park, has an average property cost of 148,000 euros.

Other cities included in the list are Patras in Greece (161,000 euros), Chisinau in Moldova, Tuzla (166,000 euros) and Mostar (128,000 euros) in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Bitola in North Macedonia, where average property prices are particularly low at 91,000 euros. These cities offer not only affordable housing but also cultural and natural attractions, making them attractive options for prospective buyers.

