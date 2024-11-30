Bulgaria’s 17 Years in the EU: Unmet Expectations and Limited EU Fund Utilization

World » EU | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 13:12
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s 17 Years in the EU: Unmet Expectations and Limited EU Fund Utilization Photo: Stella Ivanova

Bulgaria's 17-year membership in the European Union has not lived up to the expectations of many Bulgarians, according to Senior Assistant Professor Dr. Tsvetomir Tsvetkov from Sofia University. Presenting a report at the anniversary conference for the Institute for Economic Research, Tsvetkov highlighted that the country's entry into the EU was anticipated to bring significant improvements in the standard of living, economic growth, and the reduction of inequalities. However, the reality has not matched these hopes.

One of the main expectations was the benefit of EU funding. While Bulgaria initially saw an influx of EU financial support, it has been revealed that only 30-40% of these funds were effectively utilized across various programs. This limited absorption of funds is considered a major shortfall in meeting the country's development goals.

Tsvetkov also pointed to a decline in Bulgaria's economic growth post-EU accession. While the country's economy grew at an average of 5.7% per year from 2000 to 2006, growth slowed to just 2.39% after joining the EU in 2007. He attributed this slowdown to the obligations imposed by the EU accession treaties, which included the closure of certain units at the Kozloduy nuclear power plant and the reduction of agricultural subsidies, both of which led to economic difficulties.

Furthermore, inequality has worsened since Bulgaria’s EU accession, with the income gap between the wealthiest and the poorest growing substantially. The resulting poverty risk has increased as well. Despite hopes for more foreign direct investment (FDI), this area also underperformed. FDI saw a brief rise around the time of accession, but the trend soon reversed, with foreign investment failing to significantly impact GDP growth.

Overall, Tsvetkov’s analysis paints a picture of unmet expectations and ongoing challenges in Bulgaria’s integration into the European Union, particularly in terms of economic advancement, poverty reduction, and the efficient use of EU funds.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, EU, funds

Related Articles:

Evidence Shows Bulgaria Fell Under Ottoman Rule Later Than Believed

Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov has revealed that new archaeological findings suggest Bulgaria fell under Ottoman control between 1420 and 1422, rather than the commonly accepted date of 1396

Society » Culture | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Small Grocery Stores Drive Bulgaria's GDP Despite Hypermarket Competition

Small grocery stores contribute approximately 10% to Bulgaria's GDP

Business | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Purchasing Power: Lagging Behind EU Peers After Two Decades

Bulgaria's purchasing power stands at about 60% of the European average

Business | December 1, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Rising Costs in Bulgarian Resorts: New Year's Getaways More Expensive Than Overseas Packages

As the New Year approaches, hotels, holiday resorts, and guesthouses in Bulgaria are offering a range of packages to attract holidaymakers

Business » Tourism | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 13:06

Why Buying a Home in Sofia May Be More Cost-Effective Than Renting

The decision to buy or rent property in Bulgaria's major cities, particularly Sofia, is influenced by various factors, with real estate experts suggesting that buying remains more advantageous than renting in the long term

Business » Properties | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 12:43

Stagnation in Bulgaria's Innovation Performance Raises Concerns

Bulgaria's position in the Global Innovation Index has remained unchanged at 38th place, but the country continues to see a decline in its performance across key indicators

Business | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 12:33
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

Violence in Georgia: EU Membership Delayed, Public Outrage Intensifies

Protests erupted in Tbilisi after the ruling Georgian Dream party announced a delay in the country’s EU accession talks until 2028, sparking violent clashes between demonstrators and police

World » EU | November 29, 2024, Friday // 10:25

Georgia Suspends EU Accession Talks Until 2028, Citing "Blackmail" from Brussels

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, led by Irakli Kobakhidze, has announced a suspension of its efforts to begin European Union accession negotiations until 2028

World » EU | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 18:15

EU Launches Criminal Proceedings Against Bulgaria and 22 Other Countries Over Cybersecurity Compliance

The European Commission (EC) has initiated criminal proceedings against Bulgaria and 22 other EU member states for failing to fully implement critical cybersecurity regulations

World » EU | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 16:04

Bulgaria's Acting PM: Border Control Readiness Key to Schengen Membership Approval

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized the importance of ensuring that border control institutions are fully prepared to reorganize their operations should Bulgaria’s Schengen membership be approved in December

World » EU | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:51

North Macedonia Faces EU Pressure to Resolve Constitutional Impasse

The European Union’s new enlargement commissioner, Slovenian Marta Kos, has called on North Macedonia to amend its constitution as a prerequisite for continuing its EU accession process

World » EU | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 08:37

Von der Leyen's Commission Greenlit, with Focus on Innovation and Economic Security

The European Parliament has confirmed the new European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, following a vote in Strasbourg

World » EU | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria