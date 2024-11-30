Rising Costs in Bulgarian Resorts: New Year's Getaways More Expensive Than Overseas Packages
Airlines Predict Price Hikes for 2025, Particularly in Asia and Australia
Airfares around the world are expected to rise in 2025, with ticket prices reflecting both higher operational costs and ongoing supply chain disruptions
Wizz Air Expands from Varna with New Routes to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and More
Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Varna for the summer 2025 season
Ryanair to Launch New Direct Flight from Sofia Starting March 2025
Starting March 30, 2025, a new direct flight route will connect Sofia, Bulgaria, with Pisa, Italy, as announced by Sofia Airport
Sofia Airport Expands with Over 1,000 New Parking Spaces to Enhance Traveler Convenience
SOF Connect and Glavbolgarstroy Holding (GBS) inaugurated new outdoor parking facilities at Sofia Airport
Sofia’s Vitoshka Ranks Among Top Global Shopping Streets, But Trails Major European Hubs
According to the latest report from Cushman & Wakefield, Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia, also known as Vitoshka, ranks 51st among the world’s most prestigious shopping streets
China Grants Visa-Free Access to Bulgaria
China has announced that it will include several countries, including Bulgaria, Japan, Romania, Croatia, and Montenegro, in its visa-free access program