Bulgaria: Rising Costs in Bulgarian Resorts: New Year's Getaways More Expensive Than Overseas Packages @Pixabay

As the New Year approaches, hotels, holiday resorts, and guesthouses in Bulgaria are offering a range of packages to attract holidaymakers. However, many of these offers come with high price tags, particularly for five-star SPA hotels that boast comprehensive holiday programs. For example, a new hotel in Hisarya offers a three-night stay for two, including breakfast and dinner, for 2,600 leva, while another five-star hotel in Pavel Banya is asking for 3,153 leva for the same deal.

In Velingrad, known for its luxurious spas, prices soar even higher. A three-night stay at a well-known hotel in the area, in a room without a balcony, costs 4,155 leva, including a special holiday program. Meanwhile, one of the most upscale balneological complexes in Banya, Razlog, starts at 4,347 leva, even with a 10% discount for early bookings, though its places are already sold out, indicating a steady demand despite the steep prices.

When compared with international destinations, Bulgarian resorts appear expensive. For similar prices or lower, families can enjoy longer stays, including flights and more services, in destinations like Turkey, Egypt, or Tunisia. For example, a five-star package to Antalya offers a five-night stay for two, including all meals and access to various facilities, for 2,580 leva, which is comparable to the cost of a three-night stay in some Bulgarian hotels.

Local tourism experts, such as Julian Bonev from the Varna Association of Tour Operators and Travel Agents, have raised concerns about the growing price disparities. He points out that for the same price range of 1,000 to 1,500 leva per person, tourists can opt for package deals to destinations like Egypt or Antalya, which also offer more amenities. Bonev also highlights that while neighboring countries like Romania, Greece, and Serbia remain popular for bus excursions, Bulgaria is seeing a decline in early bookings for domestic holidays due to high prices and concerns over potential travel disruptions, weather conditions, and political instability.

Despite the decline in early bookings, some Bulgarians are still looking to travel abroad for the New Year, with Turkey, Egypt, and Tunisia being the most popular destinations. However, many are now choosing to stay at home, especially those who have traveled extensively in previous years, contributing to a growing trend of domestic tourism discontent with the rising prices.

