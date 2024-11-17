Why Buying a Home in Sofia May Be More Cost-Effective Than Renting

The decision to buy or rent property in Bulgaria's major cities, particularly Sofia, is influenced by various factors, with real estate experts suggesting that buying remains more advantageous than renting in the long term. Mortgage payments for purchasing an apartment in Sofia are typically similar to monthly rent, making homeownership an attractive option, especially in light of rising property prices. Real estate brokers emphasize that for individuals who intend to settle in a specific neighborhood for the long term, buying a home is often a better investment than renting. After the mortgage term ends, homeowners no longer have to make monthly payments, while renters will continue paying indefinitely, which may become burdensome, particularly in retirement when their income is lower.

However, renting remains a practical choice for those still in the early stages of their career, particularly for individuals who are uncertain about their long-term plans, such as those who have just completed their education or are unsure if they will stay in Bulgaria or move abroad. Renting also provides flexibility for those relocating to a new city, allowing them to explore different areas before committing to a permanent residence.

For example, the monthly rent for a three-room apartment in a gated community in Sofia—spanning 130 square meters and with two bedrooms—amounts to approximately 1,700 euros. The selling price for such an apartment is around 400,000 euros. At current interest rates, with a 20% down payment and a loan term of 20 years, the monthly mortgage payment equals or slightly exceeds the rent. However, with a higher down payment or a longer loan term, monthly payments can be less than the rent. This suggests that while renting and buying may have similar short-term costs, purchasing a home offers long-term benefits, such as eventual ownership of the property without ongoing payments. In contrast, renters will continue to pay indefinitely, which can become increasingly difficult in old age, when lower income levels may necessitate moving to a smaller, less desirable apartment.

For many Bulgarians, owning a home is a primary goal. If an individual can afford the down payment—typically around 20%—buying a property is often seen as a wise financial decision. However, the high cost of both property prices and rents makes it challenging for those without sufficient savings to either buy or rent comfortably. As a result, many people are forced to allocate a large portion of their income to housing, which limits their financial flexibility in other areas.