Crime | November 30, 2024, Saturday // 11:58
Bulgaria: Bulgarians on Trial for Espionage Allegedly Targeted Journalist Christo Grozev Grozev (left) and Rusev (right)

In the United Kingdom, a group of Bulgarian citizens accused of espionage on behalf of Russia is facing trial amid allegations that their activities included surveillance and discussions of potential harm to investigative journalist Christo Grozev. During proceedings at a London court, prosecutor Alison Morgan revealed that Orlin Rusev, one of the accused who has pleaded guilty, exchanged messages with Austrian Jan Marsalek, alleged to be the leader of the spy network, about Grozev. Their communications reportedly covered options such as kidnapping, stealing Grozev’s computer, or even killing him.

Grozev, a Bulgarian and a prominent journalist known for his investigative work with Bellingcat and Spiegel, has been targeted by Russian authorities, who declared him wanted in late 2022. He has contributed to exposing Russian intelligence operations, including the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and the activities of GRU-linked Unit 29155. Prosecutors allege that Rusev and Marsalek had discussed surveilling Grozev in 2021 and debated taking him to the Russian embassy or eliminating him.

The accused group includes Bulgarians Katrin Ivanova, 33; Vanya Gaberova, 30; and Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, who have denied espionage charges. Prosecutors, however, claim they worked as part of a sophisticated spy ring led by Marsalek, who is wanted for financial fraud and has been linked to Russian intelligence. Two other Bulgarians, Orlin Rusev and Biser Dzhambazov, have already admitted to espionage. Prosecutors argue that the accused engaged in risky operations, including shadowing Grozev and others aboard flights, tracking a U.S. military base in Stuttgart believed to be training Ukrainian soldiers, and monitoring Russian dissidents in the UK.

Marsalek, a former COO of the now-collapsed German company Wirecard, fled to Russia in 2020 following revelations of a 1.5 billion dollars financial scandal. Subsequent investigations exposed his deep connections with Russian intelligence. British authorities claim Marsalek operated under a false identity, directing the espionage activities of the Bulgarian cell, which allegedly involved six major operations across Europe. These included monitoring Roman Dobrokhotov, editor-in-chief of the Insider, and a Kazakh dissident, as well as spying on a Russian lawyer in Montenegro between 2021 and 2022.

The group reportedly relied on advanced surveillance technology and allegedly gathered intelligence in multiple European countries, including Austria, Spain, Germany, and Montenegro. Two female members, Ivanova and Gaberova, were allegedly used as “sexual bait” to extract information. Prosecutors refuted claims that the defendants were unaware of their actions, asserting they knowingly engaged in espionage for Russia. Defense lawyers suggested some might argue they were misled or unaware of the operations’ true purpose.

The trial, which is expected to run until February, has also drawn attention to the group’s personal dynamics. Prosecutors noted relationships among the accused, including a love triangle involving Dzhambazov, Ivanova, and Gaberova. Ivanova, who also faces charges for possessing false identity documents, denied all accusations. Meanwhile, no details have been provided about the sixth Bulgarian suspect, Ivan Stoyanov, whose case remains under scrutiny.

Background:

This case comes amid heightened tensions following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Moscow has faced international condemnation for its use of espionage and subversive activities across Europe. The Bulgarian defendants are accused of furthering Russian interests by targeting individuals such as Grozev, whose work has exposed Kremlin-linked plots. British prosecutors claim their activities represent a significant risk to national and international security, involving covert surveillance, intelligence sharing, and attempts to curry favor with Russian allies.

