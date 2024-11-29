Zelensky: Joining NATO Is the Key to Defeating Russia Without Firing a Shot

Bulgaria: Zelensky: Joining NATO Is the Key to Defeating Russia Without Firing a Shot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed a ceasefire condition that involves NATO accepting all of Ukraine into the alliance. In an interview with Sky News, Zelensky suggested that under NATO's protection, Ukraine could focus on reclaiming its occupied territories through diplomatic channels. He emphasized that Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders must be included in the invitation; otherwise, it would conflict with the country's constitution by effectively ceding lands occupied by Russia.

Zelensky also expressed the need for direct communication with the next U.S. president, stressing the importance of bypassing potentially conflicting voices within their administration. Reflecting on his September meeting with the U.S. president in New York, Zelensky described the conversation as warm and constructive. He noted that while this initial engagement was significant, further meetings are necessary to establish a cooperative framework and exchange ideas.

Meanwhile, Zelensky revealed that Russia has conducted 1,120 large-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the start of the war. Speaking to Latin American diplomats and parliamentarians, he highlighted the severe challenges in the energy sector resulting from these deliberate strikes. The president urged these nations to assist Ukraine in its recovery efforts, emphasizing that no country could withstand such aggression without international support.

In another statement, Zelensky criticized Western partners for failing to fully equip the 10 military brigades Ukraine had requested to counter Russian aggression. According to Zelensky, only two and a half brigades have been fully supplied with weapons and equipment. He attributed this shortfall to bureaucratic delays and questioned the prioritization of military aid in European and American offices. Zelensky underscored that preserving Ukrainian lives remains the guiding principle in decisions about troop mobilization and called on allies to fulfill their commitments.

Amid these developments, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reiterated his unwavering support for Russia's war in Ukraine during a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov. Kim stated that North Korea would continue to back Russia’s efforts to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against what he described as "imperialist hegemony." This meeting comes amid increased military cooperation between the two nations, with reports indicating that North Korea has supplied ballistic missiles and soldiers to support Russia’s campaign in Ukraine.

On the battlefield, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence reported a successful operation targeting Russian radar systems in occupied Crimea. Three advanced radar stations, including one Kasta-2e2 and two Podlet systems, were destroyed on November 29. Ukrainian forces emphasized their continued efforts to strike at military targets held by Russian forces in occupied territories.

Background:

The ongoing war, which began with Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, has seen Moscow demanding that Ukraine adopt neutrality, abandon NATO ambitions, and demilitarize. Ukraine has firmly rejected these conditions, viewing them as an infringement on its sovereignty. The conflict has led to widespread destruction, including systematic attacks on critical infrastructure and the use of foreign-supplied weaponry by Russian forces. Amid this, Ukraine continues to rally for international support while pursuing diplomatic and military strategies to reclaim its occupied territories.

