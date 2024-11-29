Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook Leading Into the Weekend
Drivers in Bulgaria Urged to Prepare for Winter Roads as Snow Warnings Issued
Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) advises drivers to ensure their vehicles are prepared for winter conditions as worsening weather is expected in the coming days
Winter Preview: Bulgaria’s December Forecast Includes Temperatures from -10°C to 20°C
December in Bulgaria is set to bring a range of winter conditions, with temperatures varying significantly from region to region
Sofia's Low-Emission Zone Expands: New Vehicle Restrictions Begin December 1 (MAP)
Starting December 1, Sofia will implement its low-emission zone (LEZ) once again, extending its scope to include additional vehicle categories
Bulgaria’s Weather Update for November 29: Cloudy Skies, Rain, and Snow
On November 29, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in the western regions and snow falling in the mountains above 1,600 meters
Foggy Mornings and Mild Temperatures: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for November 28
The weather across Bulgaria on November 28 is expected to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds
November Ends Warm, December Arrives with Wintery Surprises in Bulgaria
This week in Bulgaria, November bids farewell with mild and sunny weather, while December prepares to greet the country with snow and colder temperatures