Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook Leading Into the Weekend

On November 30, much of Bulgaria will experience cloudy weather, with rain expected across Western and Central regions. In the Forebalkan area, rain will transition into snow, while Southwestern Bulgaria is likely to see significant precipitation. Temperatures will range from 2°C to 7°C, reaching 8°C to 13°C in Eastern Bulgaria and around 3°C in Sofia. Moderate to strong east-northeasterly winds are forecast, particularly in Eastern and North Central Bulgaria.

The Black Sea coast will enjoy mostly sunny conditions, accompanied by a moderate to strong east-northeasterly wind. Daytime temperatures will hover between 11°C and 13°C, with seawater temperatures close to 12°C to 13°C. Waves will measure 2-3 degrees on the Douglas scale, making for moderate sea conditions.

In the mountains, snowfall will dominate under cloudy skies, with strong to gale-force southeasterly winds leading to blizzards and snowdrifts in higher altitudes. Temperatures are expected to reach 1°C to 2°C at 1,200 meters and drop to minus 2°C at 2,000 meters.

On December 1, cloudy conditions will persist, bringing rain across the country and snow at elevations above 600 to 700 meters. Southern Bulgaria will likely experience heavier rainfall during the day.