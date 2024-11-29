North Macedonia's President: Bulgarian Veto and EU Pressure Undermine Regional Integration

North Macedonia's President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

North Macedonia’s President, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, expressed her opposition to resolving issues related to what she referred to as the "Bulgarian veto," criticizing the European Union for its lack of a comprehensive enlargement strategy. Speaking during a lecture at the Faculty of Law at the University of Montenegro on the theme "The Western Balkan Marathon for Democracy and European Integration," she warned against being pressured into constitutional changes. Siljanovska emphasized that such changes should not be tied to the demands stemming from neighboring countries' vetoes.

Siljanovska also criticized the EU for its shortcomings in the integration process, highlighting what she described as an absence of clear strategic planning for enlargement. She argued that the Western Balkan countries are judged unfairly by the Copenhagen criteria compared to older member states. “The EU itself needs deep reform,” she stated, adding that adherence to established standards is vital for achieving meaningful progress in the integration process.

Reacting to remarks by Marta Kos, the new European Commissioner for Enlargement, Siljanovska expressed concerns over what she perceived as the commissioner’s overly authoritative tone. Kos had stated that North Macedonia should include Bulgarians in its constitution, asserting, "This is something we hold dear. No more, no less." According to Siljanovska, such phrasing resembled “sophisticated Euro-Mandarin,” which she interpreted as direct interference in North Macedonia's internal affairs. She rarely comments on such statements but felt compelled to respond to what she called an overly bureaucratic stance by the EU.

The Macedonian government, along with Siljanovska, has proposed deferring the constitutional inclusion of Bulgarians until North Macedonia attains EU membership. However, this suggestion has been firmly rejected by Bulgaria and is deemed unacceptable by the EU. The issue has further strained Skopje's relationship with Sofia, complicating North Macedonia’s accession process.

Background:

The current deadlock stems from a history of disagreements between Bulgaria and North Macedonia over issues of identity, language, and historical interpretation. Bulgaria has previously vetoed the opening of North Macedonia’s EU membership negotiations, demanding that Skopje recognize the Bulgarian roots of its history and include Bulgarians in its constitution. While the EU supports resolving these issues through dialogue, it also insists on constitutional amendments as part of the accession process. North Macedonia, however, has faced internal resistance to such changes, further delaying its progress toward EU integration.

