Drivers in Bulgaria Urged to Prepare for Winter Roads as Snow Warnings Issued

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 29, 2024, Friday // 16:03
Bulgaria: Drivers in Bulgaria Urged to Prepare for Winter Roads as Snow Warnings Issued @Pixabay

Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) advises drivers to ensure their vehicles are prepared for winter conditions as worsening weather is expected in the coming days. Meteorologists predict a drop in temperatures, with rain turning to snow in some areas, prompting a yellow warning code for dangerous weather in several regions of Bulgaria. The alert covers Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Sofia Region, Sofia City, Pernik, Kyustendil, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Kardzhali, and Plovdiv.

Regional road departments are ready to implement necessary measures, including treating roads in mountainous areas and passes to prevent slipperiness and icing, particularly in the early morning hours when temperatures are at their lowest. Efforts will focus on preventive actions and snow removal to maintain safe traffic conditions. Priority will be given to motorways, busy first-class and second-class routes, and mountain passes that connect Northern and Southern Bulgaria.

The RIA urges motorists to exercise increased caution, maintain safe speeds, and keep a proper distance between vehicles. Drivers are also reminded to avoid sudden maneuvers and overtaking snow removal machinery, as these actions can compromise safety during adverse weather conditions.

Citizens and transport companies can access real-time information on road conditions and winter maintenance activities via the RIA website or by contacting the agency’s hotline at +359 700 130 20, available 24/7.

Sources:

  • Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA)
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Tags: snow, winter, roads

