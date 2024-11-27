Drivers in Bulgaria Urged to Prepare for Winter Roads as Snow Warnings Issued

Europe Faces Record Cold Winter as Ukraine War Pushes Energy Prices Soaring
Europe is heading into its coldest winter since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with temperatures expected to stay below the levels seen in the past two years,
On November 30, much of Bulgaria will experience cloudy weather, with rain expected across Western and Central regions. In the Forebalkan area,
December in Bulgaria is set to bring a range of winter conditions, with temperatures varying significantly from region to region
Starting December 1, Sofia will implement its low-emission zone (LEZ) once again, extending its scope to include additional vehicle categories
On November 29, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in the western regions and snow falling in the mountains above 1,600 meters
The weather across Bulgaria on November 28 is expected to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds
This week in Bulgaria, November bids farewell with mild and sunny weather, while December prepares to greet the country with snow and colder temperatures
