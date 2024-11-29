Winter Preview: Bulgaria’s December Forecast Includes Temperatures from -10°C to 20°C

@Pixabay

December in Bulgaria is set to bring a range of winter conditions, with temperatures varying significantly from region to region. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) predicts that the month’s lowest temperatures will range from -10°C to -5°C, while the highest could reach between 15°C and 20°C. On average, temperatures are expected to align with typical December norms across the country.

In Northern Bulgaria and mountainous areas, average temperatures will hover between 0°C and 2°C. The Upper Thracian Lowland may see averages of 2°C to 3°C, while the southernmost regions and the Black Sea coast could experience slightly warmer conditions of 4°C to 6°C. In the high-altitude mountain areas, average temperatures are forecasted to range from -8°C to -2°C.

Precipitation for December is expected to be around the monthly norm. Most of the country will see between 40 and 60 liters per square meter, with amounts reaching up to 70 liters per square meter in the mountains. The southernmost areas may record higher precipitation levels, ranging from 70 to 110 liters per square meter.

The first ten days of December will likely see temperatures close to normal for the season, although southwestern Bulgaria may experience slightly colder conditions. The start of the month is expected to be marked by substantial cloud cover and widespread precipitation. Rain will dominate lower regions, while snow is expected in the higher elevations of Western Bulgaria, particularly above 600-800 meters, with significant snowfall anticipated in the southwest. A brief period of reduced precipitation and clearer skies may occur mid-period, but this will likely be followed by another wave of cloudiness and rain or snow.

In the second ten-day period, temperatures are predicted to remain near their climatic norms. Many days are expected to have significant cloud cover, accompanied by precipitation. Rain will be prevalent in lower regions, while snow is likely in mountainous areas and higher fields.

During the final ten days of December, precipitation is projected to decrease. Occasional breaks in the clouds and temporary clearer skies may occur. However, in lowland areas, calm winds could lead to fog or low-lying layered clouds. Temperatures will continue to reflect typical seasonal values.

December marks the official start of winter in Bulgaria, with varying conditions influenced by the country’s diverse topography. Northern Bulgaria and mountain areas typically experience colder weather and higher snowfall, while the southern and coastal regions enjoy milder conditions. The monthly temperature and precipitation norms provide a baseline for weather patterns, and any deviations can significantly affect agriculture, tourism, and transportation. This December, the forecast suggests a relatively stable progression of winter weather, with no major deviations expected.

