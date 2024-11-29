Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria Resigns in Protest Over EU Membership Freeze

Politics » DIPLOMACY | November 29, 2024, Friday // 14:28
Bulgaria: Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria Resigns in Protest Over EU Membership Freeze

Otar Berdzenishvili, the Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria, has announced his resignation in response to the Georgian government's decision to freeze EU membership talks. In a post on social media, Berdzenishvili expressed his disappointment, citing the undermining of Georgia's EU integration efforts. He emphasized his longstanding commitment to advancing Euro-Atlantic and EU integration over his more than two-decade diplomatic career and his role in fostering a strong strategic partnership with key allies, particularly the United States.

Berdzenishvili stated that the work done to achieve these goals should not be compromised or undermined by political decisions. He also expressed his support for the protesters in Georgia, who have taken to the streets following the government’s decision to halt EU accession talks for four years. He called for non-violent actions in the face of the protests, underscoring the importance of peaceful expression.

The protests erupted after the Georgian Dream party, which is in power, announced it would freeze EU membership negotiations, a move that has sparked widespread public anger. This decision came shortly after the European Parliament's call for new elections in Georgia, further intensifying tensions between the government and the public.

Berdzenishvili's resignation is a significant development, given his position as a prominent diplomat. He had been Georgia’s ambassador to Bulgaria since 2023, and prior to that, he served as Georgia's ambassador to South Korea from 2017 to 2022. Over 100 Georgian diplomats have publicly criticized the government's decision, calling it unconstitutional. This has added to the growing discontent within the country's diplomatic and political circles regarding the direction of Georgia’s EU aspirations.

Background:

The political unrest in Georgia stems from the government's abrupt suspension of EU membership talks, a move that has ignited fears about the country’s future relations with the West. The ruling Georgian Dream party has accused Brussels of extortion, fueling further divisions. In this climate, Berdzenishvili's resignation signals a deeper rift within Georgia's political and diplomatic institutions over its European future.

Sources:

  • "X"
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
