Bulgaria's Parliament Still Without a Speaker After Eighth Voting Attempt

Politics | November 29, 2024, Friday // 14:17
The eighth attempt to elect a Speaker of the 51st National Assembly has once again failed, with neither candidate securing the necessary votes. In the latest session, Natalia Kiselova, nominated by "BSP - United Left", received 87 votes in favor, 60 against, and 90 abstentions. She was primarily supported by the GERB party and the left-wing factions. On the other hand, Silvi Kirilov, nominated by "There Is Such a People" (TISP), garnered 99 votes in favor, but 115 were against, and 23 abstained. His candidacy was supported by the "Revival" party, the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (DPS), and the "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) group, while "We Continue the Change" (WCC) and "Democratic Bulgaria" remained divided, with 17 votes in favor, one against, and 19 abstentions.

Before the voting session began, GERB leader Boyko Borissov withdrew the candidacy of Raya Nazaryan, announcing that his party would now support Kiselova in the runoff. With this move, three candidates were left in the race: Petar Petrov from "Revival", Kiselova from "BSP - United Left", and Kirilov from TISP. After the initial round of voting, Kiselova and Kirilov made it to the runoff. However, despite their continued efforts, neither candidate managed to garner the required support.

After the first round, a brief one-hour break was taken, followed by another 30-minute pause before the runoff vote. The results of this round showed Kiselova receiving 87 votes in favor, with 60 against and 90 abstaining, while Kirilov got 99 votes in favor, 115 against, and 23 abstentions. Despite this, the parliament was unable to move past the deadlock. Bozhidar Bozhanov from WCC-DB called for a re-vote, but the outcome remained largely unchanged, with Kiselova again receiving 87 votes in support and Kirilov getting 99. A final round of voting was held with similar results. In the end, Kirilov requested a 15-minute break, signaling further consultations among the parties, and the session was adjourned until the following Wednesday.

The repeated failures to elect a Speaker reflect the ongoing deadlock within the Bulgarian parliament. While certain parties, such as GERB and BSP, have shown consistent support for their respective candidates, other factions, like WCC and Democratic Bulgaria, remain divided, complicating efforts to form a majority. The absence of a clear consensus among the parties, especially on the TISP and WCC-DB sides, has contributed to the stagnation.

Reactions:

Kiril Petkov, leader of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition, told reporters in the National Assembly that they would not support any candidate from parties that have not signed their declaration, which aims to isolate Delyan Peevski from influencing power in Bulgaria. Petkov emphasized that any party wishing for WCC-DB's support must sign the declaration, which he said is crucial to moving forward with appointing candidates, particularly in relation to prosecutor Ivan Sarafov, free of Peevski's influence.

Bozhidar Bozhanov explained that WCC-DB had initially supported a candidate from a party that signed their declaration, but it wasn't enough to secure the necessary votes. He also expressed concerns about collaborating with the "Revival" party, in addition to BSP's lack of support for the "sanitary cordon" around Peevski as a significant issue.

Atanas Atanasov echoed the sentiment, stressing that, after prolonged deadlock, new negotiations and candidates should be pursued. Asen Vassilev added that the ongoing political impasse, particularly the focus on electing Sarafov as chief prosecutor, is hindering progress and serves only to benefit Peevski. He warned that the country’s municipalities would face severe consequences without an approved budget, including frozen salary increases for public sector workers.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of the "Revival" party, criticized the "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB) party for its inconsistent voting behavior. Speaking to reporters outside parliament, he remarked, "It seems like we’re not in a parliament, but in a psychiatric hospital." He pointed out that with DB's votes, a speaker could have been elected, but their voting pattern changed drastically from one day to the next. Kostadinov also accused DB of making contradictory statements about a "sanitary cordon" against MP Delyan Peevski, claiming that DB, rather than opposing Peevski, actually serves his interests. He further suggested that if there were to be a "sanitary cordon," it should be directed at DB and Peevski, as their actions align with his positions.

Background:

This is the eighth attempt to elect a Speaker of the National Assembly since the first session of the 51st parliament began, nearly three weeks ago. The ongoing deadlock has prevented the formation of stable parliamentary leadership, crucial for progressing legislative work. Despite several rounds of voting and negotiations, a majority has not yet materialized, with significant division among the political parties. The failure to elect a Speaker is seen as a reflection of the broader political instability in Bulgaria, which has led to challenges in forming a functioning government following the parliamentary elections. The continued lack of agreement among the major parties underscores the deep divisions within the Bulgarian political landscape.

