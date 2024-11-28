Over the past day, Ukrainian forces have repelled more than 100 Russian attacks, with intense combat reported across several fronts. The Russian military has attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses, especially on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk fronts, where Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a total of 104 attacks. This ongoing conflict was part of a broader series of 207 combat clashes that took place over the last 24 hours.

On the Kharkiv front, 12 clashes were recorded near the settlements of Vovchansk, Tykhe, and Hlyboke. Russian aircraft launched attacks on the areas of Lyptsi and Neskuchne, deploying four guided bombs. Meanwhile, 25 combat engagements were reported on the Kupiansk front, with Ukrainian defenders successfully countering Russian assaults near multiple settlements, including Fyholivka, Kolisnykivka, and Lozova. The Russians also launched three guided bomb strikes on Kupiansk. Similarly, in the Lyman region, Ukrainian forces fended off six Russian attacks near key locations such as Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, and Terny.

The Toretsk and Pokrovsk fronts saw a particularly high number of attacks. On the Toretsk front, Russian forces attempted to advance five times near Toretsk and Dyliivka, while airstrikes targeted the town of Shcherbynivka. In the Pokrovsk area, 61 attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders near settlements such as Myroliubivka, Krutyi Yar, and Zhovte. Russian aircraft also dropped guided bombs on several villages, including Myroliubivka and Dachenke.

Meanwhile, on the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces successfully held back 43 Russian attempts to break through near settlements like Kurakhove, Romanivka, and Yelyzavetivka. Additionally, the Russians conducted 20 offensive operations on the Vremivka front, aiming to seize Ukrainian positions near Novopil and Rozdolne. In contrast, no active Russian operations occurred on the Orikhiv and Huliaipole fronts, although three cruise missiles were launched at Novooleksandrivka.

In terms of airstrikes, Russia launched several drone and missile attacks. In Kherson, a drone strike killed a woman in the Dniprovskyi district on November 29. Russian shelling and aerial attacks also caused damage across multiple settlements in Kherson Oblast, leaving one person dead and nine others injured. Furthermore, Odesa Oblast was targeted by UAVs on the night of November 28-29, resulting in seven injuries and significant damage to residential areas, railway infrastructure, and a gas pipeline.

The death toll among Russian forces continues to rise. Russian media outlets, in collaboration with volunteer groups, have confirmed the identities of 80,973 Russian soldiers killed in action since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The casualty rate among contract soldiers has surged, accounting for 22% of all Russian deaths, a marked increase from the 14% recorded last year. The Republics of Bashkortostan, Tatarstan, and Sverdlovsk Oblast have emerged as the regions with the highest numbers of confirmed losses.

Background:

Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine has led to heavy casualties on both sides, with the war’s impact being particularly severe on the Russian military. Over the past year, the number of soldiers killed has dramatically increased, partly due to the large number of contract soldiers sent to the front lines. Volunteers have played a key role in documenting casualties, particularly in regions like Tatarstan, where local efforts have revealed a higher-than-expected number of deaths. Despite the heavy losses, Russian forces continue their aggressive campaigns, though reports suggest a growing reliance on less experienced soldiers, many of whom have joined the military after the full-scale invasion began. The war remains ongoing, with significant losses on both sides.