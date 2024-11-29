Sofia's Low-Emission Zone Expands: New Vehicle Restrictions Begin December 1 (MAP)

Starting December 1, Sofia will implement its low-emission zone (LEZ) once again, extending its scope to include additional vehicle categories. The zone, which applies to the “small ring” of Sofia—defined by the boulevards "Vasil Levski," "Patriarch Evtimiy," "Skobelev," "Slivnitsa," and "Opalchenska"—will ban vehicles that do not meet certain eco-standards. Specifically, cars without an eco-standard, as well as those falling into the first and second eco-categories, will be prohibited from entering. This restriction is set to last until February 28, 2025.

The new measures are part of Sofia's ongoing efforts to reduce air pollution, with a focus on improving the quality of ambient air during the winter months. Over 140,000 cars registered in Sofia are expected to be affected by the ban. However, residents within the restricted zone, as well as those with disabilities holding special parking permits, will be exempt from the restrictions. The municipality has provided residents with information on how to obtain a sticker confirming their exemption.

The municipality is relying on an automated system, which includes cameras placed at the outer edges of the small ring, to enforce the ban. These cameras will automatically check whether vehicles comply with the eco-standards by comparing license plate numbers to a database. Violations will incur fines ranging from 50 to 200 leva for individuals, and up to 2,000 leva for legal entities. Last year, while the low-emission zone was in operation, between 800 and 1,000 violations were recorded daily, although no fines were imposed due to software malfunctions. This year, the municipality is confident in the system’s readiness, with tests starting in November.

To help drivers avoid the restrictions, the municipality has set up five "park and ride" facilities at metro stations, where they can leave their cars and continue their journey via public transport. This aims to reduce the inconvenience for those who may need to park outside the restricted zone.

The low-emission zone is part of Sofia’s broader environmental strategy, which was formalized by the Sofia Municipal Council in late 2022. The goal is to limit the emissions of harmful pollutants such as fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone—substances that pose significant health risks. Sofia’s LEZ is one of nearly 400 similar zones across Europe, and the number is expected to surpass 500 by 2025, as more cities adopt such measures to improve air quality.

Background:

In the context of these efforts, the Sofia Municipality aims to reduce harmful substances in the air and promote sustainable mobility. This regulation is also in line with the city’s “Sofia Without Emissions” initiative, which seeks to address growing concerns about air pollution and its effects on public health. The successful implementation of this initiative is expected to contribute significantly to cleaner air and a healthier environment for residents and visitors alike.

Sources: