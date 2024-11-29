Sofia's Low-Emission Zone Expands: New Vehicle Restrictions Begin December 1 (MAP)

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 29, 2024, Friday // 13:05
Bulgaria: Sofia's Low-Emission Zone Expands: New Vehicle Restrictions Begin December 1 (MAP)

Starting December 1, Sofia will implement its low-emission zone (LEZ) once again, extending its scope to include additional vehicle categories. The zone, which applies to the “small ring” of Sofia—defined by the boulevards "Vasil Levski," "Patriarch Evtimiy," "Skobelev," "Slivnitsa," and "Opalchenska"—will ban vehicles that do not meet certain eco-standards. Specifically, cars without an eco-standard, as well as those falling into the first and second eco-categories, will be prohibited from entering. This restriction is set to last until February 28, 2025.

The new measures are part of Sofia's ongoing efforts to reduce air pollution, with a focus on improving the quality of ambient air during the winter months. Over 140,000 cars registered in Sofia are expected to be affected by the ban. However, residents within the restricted zone, as well as those with disabilities holding special parking permits, will be exempt from the restrictions. The municipality has provided residents with information on how to obtain a sticker confirming their exemption.

The municipality is relying on an automated system, which includes cameras placed at the outer edges of the small ring, to enforce the ban. These cameras will automatically check whether vehicles comply with the eco-standards by comparing license plate numbers to a database. Violations will incur fines ranging from 50 to 200 leva for individuals, and up to 2,000 leva for legal entities. Last year, while the low-emission zone was in operation, between 800 and 1,000 violations were recorded daily, although no fines were imposed due to software malfunctions. This year, the municipality is confident in the system’s readiness, with tests starting in November.

To help drivers avoid the restrictions, the municipality has set up five "park and ride" facilities at metro stations, where they can leave their cars and continue their journey via public transport. This aims to reduce the inconvenience for those who may need to park outside the restricted zone.

The low-emission zone is part of Sofia’s broader environmental strategy, which was formalized by the Sofia Municipal Council in late 2022. The goal is to limit the emissions of harmful pollutants such as fine particulate matter, nitrogen dioxide, and ozone—substances that pose significant health risks. Sofia’s LEZ is one of nearly 400 similar zones across Europe, and the number is expected to surpass 500 by 2025, as more cities adopt such measures to improve air quality.

Background:

In the context of these efforts, the Sofia Municipality aims to reduce harmful substances in the air and promote sustainable mobility. This regulation is also in line with the city’s “Sofia Without Emissions” initiative, which seeks to address growing concerns about air pollution and its effects on public health. The successful implementation of this initiative is expected to contribute significantly to cleaner air and a healthier environment for residents and visitors alike.

Sources:

  • Sofia Municipality press release
  • Bulgarian National Radio (BNR)
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, LEZ, emissions, air

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Cup 2024: National Champions to Be Crowned in Breakdancing Finale

|

Sofia National Theatre Announces Limited-Time Discount on December and January Performances

|

Ryanair to Launch New Direct Flight from Sofia Starting March 2025

|

BMW Collides with Tram in Sofia, Causing Derailment

|

Sofia Airport Expands with Over 1,000 New Parking Spaces to Enhance Traveler Convenience

|

Guns N' Roses Set to Rock Bulgaria in July 2025: Leaked Tour Information Reveals Sofia Date

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook Leading Into the Weekend

On November 30, much of Bulgaria will experience cloudy weather, with rain expected across Western and Central regions. In the Forebalkan area,

Society » Environment | November 29, 2024, Friday // 16:17

Drivers in Bulgaria Urged to Prepare for Winter Roads as Snow Warnings Issued

Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) advises drivers to ensure their vehicles are prepared for winter conditions as worsening weather is expected in the coming days

Society » Environment | November 29, 2024, Friday // 16:03

Winter Preview: Bulgaria’s December Forecast Includes Temperatures from -10°C to 20°C

December in Bulgaria is set to bring a range of winter conditions, with temperatures varying significantly from region to region

Society » Environment | November 29, 2024, Friday // 14:33

Bulgaria’s Weather Update for November 29: Cloudy Skies, Rain, and Snow

On November 29, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in the western regions and snow falling in the mountains above 1,600 meters

Society » Environment | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 18:17

Foggy Mornings and Mild Temperatures: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for November 28

The weather across Bulgaria on November 28 is expected to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds

Society » Environment | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 18:08

November Ends Warm, December Arrives with Wintery Surprises in Bulgaria

This week in Bulgaria, November bids farewell with mild and sunny weather, while December prepares to greet the country with snow and colder temperatures

Society » Environment | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria