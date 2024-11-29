26 Migrants Found in Truck Near Varshets, Investigation Underway

On the evening of November 28, 26 migrants were discovered in a truck on the road near the town of Varshets. The individuals, who are citizens of Libya, Afghanistan, and Syria, were found inside the cargo area of a vehicle with Sofia registration, owned by a Sofia resident. The majority of the migrants were young men, estimated to be between 20 and 25 years old, though a woman and two children were also among them.

The discovery took place around 8 pm when a joint team of Border Police officers from the Chiprovtsi station and the Varshets Regional Administration conducted an inspection at a checkpoint near the resort area of "Sinchovo Pole." During the stop, the truck swerved off the road, and a man fled from the vehicle’s front left door into a nearby forest. Upon further inspection, the 26 migrants were found illegally residing in Bulgaria.

The migrants were subsequently transferred to the Border Police Station in Chiprovtsi for processing. Authorities have opened a case in connection with the incident, and investigations are ongoing by the Border Police.

Background:

In recent months, Bulgaria has been a focal point for irregular migration, with increasing numbers of migrants attempting to cross the country’s borders illegally. The country’s border forces have been working to curb human trafficking and illegal migration, often finding migrants in trucks, hidden among cargo. This incident is part of a broader effort by Bulgarian authorities to address these challenges.

Sources: