Son Detained in Connection with Murder of 85-Year-Old Woman in Vratsa Region

An 85-year-old woman was found dead in her home in the village of Altimir, Byala Slatina Municipality, on November 26. Initially, no visible signs of violence were observed when law enforcement arrived at the scene. However, an autopsy later revealed that the cause of death was a brain injury. Following the investigation, the woman's 65-year-old son was detained as a suspect and is being held for 72 hours.
The police are now investigating the incident as a premeditated murder. The man, who is facing charges, has been placed under temporary custody while the case continues to be examined.
The tragic event has raised concerns in the local community as the victim’s son is now a prime suspect in the murder. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death remains ongoing, with authorities focused on uncovering further details.
