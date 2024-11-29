Violence in Georgia: EU Membership Delayed, Public Outrage Intensifies
Georgia Suspends EU Accession Talks Until 2028, Citing "Blackmail" from Brussels
Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, led by Irakli Kobakhidze, has announced a suspension of its efforts to begin European Union accession negotiations until 2028
EU Launches Criminal Proceedings Against Bulgaria and 22 Other Countries Over Cybersecurity Compliance
The European Commission (EC) has initiated criminal proceedings against Bulgaria and 22 other EU member states for failing to fully implement critical cybersecurity regulations
Bulgaria's Acting PM: Border Control Readiness Key to Schengen Membership Approval
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized the importance of ensuring that border control institutions are fully prepared to reorganize their operations should Bulgaria’s Schengen membership be approved in December
North Macedonia Faces EU Pressure to Resolve Constitutional Impasse
The European Union’s new enlargement commissioner, Slovenian Marta Kos, has called on North Macedonia to amend its constitution as a prerequisite for continuing its EU accession process
Von der Leyen's Commission Greenlit, with Focus on Innovation and Economic Security
The European Parliament has confirmed the new European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, following a vote in Strasbourg
Europe Faces Record Cold Winter as Ukraine War Pushes Energy Prices Soaring
Europe is heading into its coldest winter since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with temperatures expected to stay below the levels seen in the past two years,