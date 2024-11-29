Protests erupted in Tbilisi after the ruling Georgian Dream party announced a delay in the country’s EU accession talks until 2028, sparking violent clashes between demonstrators and police. Riot police employed water cannons, tear gas, and pepper spray to disperse crowds near Parliament. Protesters, some masked, retaliated by throwing fireworks and other objects at officers, chanting slogans like “Russians” and “Slaves!” The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) reported 43 arrests on charges including petty hooliganism and resisting police orders. Meanwhile, 32 officers were injured, with 13 requiring surgery and one remaining hospitalized.

The protests followed statements by Georgian Dream chairman Irakli Kobakhidze, who claimed the EU's conditions for accession contradicted Georgian values. The party accused the EU of using the promise of negotiations to “blackmail” the government and "organize a revolution." In response, the ruling bloc declared a halt to EU accession talks and the refusal of any EU budgetary grants until the end of 2028. President Salome Zourabichvili, who opposes the government’s stance, condemned the decision as a betrayal of the nation’s future and accused Georgian Dream of waging war against its people.

Eyewitness accounts and media footage contradicted the MIA’s claims that protesters provoked police. Rights groups, including the Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association, criticized the disproportionate use of force, including water cannons and chemical irritants, calling it a violation of both international practices and local laws. Journalists at the scene reported instances of targeted police violence, and mysterious masked individuals in riot gear were seen operating alongside law enforcement. Their affiliation with official agencies remains unconfirmed.

Background:

Georgia’s aspiration to join the European Union has been a defining issue in its post-Soviet history. The country signed an Association Agreement with the EU in 2014, aiming to strengthen political and economic ties. However, tensions over perceived government alignment with Russia have grown, with mass protests erupting in recent years. Last month, widespread demonstrations were held over allegations of electoral fraud, further fueling anti-government sentiment.

EU officials criticized the Georgian government’s decision, with an envoy emphasizing that the suspension of EU accession talks does not reflect the will of the Georgian population. Many view the move as a setback for Georgia’s pro-European aspirations and a potential indicator of closer ties with Moscow. Despite Georgian Dream’s denials of being pro-Russian, opposition voices and international observers see the decision as a deviation from democratic and Western values.