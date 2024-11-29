Acting PM Glavchev: Danube Bridge Upgrades to Ease Traffic as Bulgaria Awaits Schengen Decision

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev inspected the Danube Bridge border checkpoint, assessing the coordination among institutions to ensure smooth operations in light of Bulgaria's anticipated Schengen accession. During his visit, Glavchev confirmed that an operational headquarters would be established, including local authorities from Vidin and Ruse, to address any potential issues arising from the new arrangements. He emphasized that the institutions are already cooperating effectively, with constant communication in place to prevent delays once the decision comes into force.

Prime Minister Glavchev announced that ongoing renovations at Danube Bridge 1 would be completed by Christmas, with both lanes operational. This update is part of broader preparations for Bulgaria’s potential Schengen membership, aimed at easing traffic flow while maintaining security. The Bulgarian executive and local governments are actively working to meet these objectives, with Glavchev expressing optimism about further progress across various administrative levels.

Glavchev clarified that border control on the Bulgarian-Romanian border will not be entirely eliminated during the initial phase, reflecting similar arrangements at the Hungarian-Romanian border. However, the crossing process will become significantly easier. On the Bulgarian-Greek border, control will be completely removed, effectively eliminating the border in practice. Despite these changes, Glavchev stressed the importance of maintaining security for both Bulgaria and the EU.

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Violeta Koritarova, revealed plans to introduce an online system for collecting bridge fees, further streamlining border operations. Georgi Dimov, Director of the Customs Agency, assured readiness to handle the adjustments and outlined preventive measures, such as disinfection procedures at border crossings, aimed at protecting Bulgarian livestock from diseases without hindering Schengen integration efforts.

During his remarks, Glavchev highlighted that since discussions began regarding Bulgaria’s potential full Schengen membership, efforts have focused on ensuring institutional readiness. He praised the ongoing collaboration among border authorities and local officials to facilitate seamless operations. The newly planned operational headquarters will address the needs of communities near border checkpoints and ensure effective communication among all stakeholders.

Background:

Bulgaria’s long-standing ambition to join the Schengen Area has seen renewed momentum as the interior ministers of EU countries prepare to decide on the country’s full membership on December 12. The Schengen Agreement allows passport-free movement across member states, simplifying travel and trade. However, Schengen accession involves stringent criteria, particularly regarding border security and institutional cooperation. While border control with Romania will be gradually reduced, Bulgaria’s southern border with Greece will witness a complete removal of checks, signifying a significant milestone in regional integration efforts. Preparations at key border points like the Danube Bridge are part of Bulgaria’s strategy to meet Schengen standards and facilitate smoother crossings for citizens and goods.