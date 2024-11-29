Fragile Calm Persists in Lebanon Despite Accusations of Ceasefire Violations

World | November 29, 2024, Friday // 09:59
Israel and Lebanon exchanged accusations of violating a newly established ceasefire, following Israeli airstrikes targeting a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon. The strikes occurred on Thursday, hours after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) reported firing on several areas in Lebanon, alleging violations of the ceasefire agreement. Lebanese authorities, in turn, accused Israel of multiple breaches of the truce on Wednesday and Thursday, according to Al Jazeera.

The Israeli airstrike, reportedly near Baysariyah, north of the Litani River, marked the first since the ceasefire began early Wednesday. Israeli officials stated the strike targeted militants at a Hezbollah rocket facility that had been used to fire into Israel. Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered the military to prepare for a potential escalation, warning of retaliation against any violations of the truce.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese Army has moved to enforce the ceasefire, deploying troops to Hezbollah strongholds in southern Lebanon and other areas. According to the military, operations are underway to dismantle checkpoints, clear unexploded ordnance, and reopen damaged roads to facilitate the return of displaced residents. In heavily affected regions near the Israeli border, many communities remain uninhabitable, with thousands still unable to return home.

The conflict, which began in October 2023, saw Hezbollah launching daily rocket attacks into northern Israel in solidarity with Hamas following the deadly October 7 assault on Israeli territory. Israel responded with airstrikes and a ground offensive, resulting in significant casualties and displacement on both sides. Over 3,800 people in Lebanon and 100 in Israel lost their lives during the escalation, according to official figures. The hostilities displaced approximately one million people in Lebanon, with some beginning to return to their homes under the ceasefire terms.

Under the US- and France-brokered agreement, the truce will last 60 days, during which Israel will gradually withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon while Hezbollah relocates its fighters. The Lebanese Army will oversee a buffer zone between the Israeli border and the Litani River, alongside a UN peacekeeping force. However, implementation of the deal remains uncertain, with Israel emphasizing that its actions will depend on developments on the ground.

Despite mutual allegations of ceasefire violations, neither Israel nor Hezbollah has expressed an immediate desire to resume large-scale conflict. However, tensions remain high, with Israeli military officials warning of strict enforcement of the truce and Lebanon's Hezbollah representatives stating their readiness to respond if provoked.

US President Joe Biden announced the ceasefire agreement on X, emphasizing the need to end the devastating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The ceasefire aims to restore calm to the region following months of intense fighting, which began in mid-September and escalated further with Israel's ground invasion of southern Lebanon in October.

Amid this fragile calm, some displaced individuals have ventured back to inspect their homes. However, many are skeptical about the ceasefire's durability. In northern Israel, communities near the border remain largely uninhabited, with residents reluctant to return, citing concerns over renewed hostilities.

Background:

This latest conflict mirrors previous bouts of violence, including the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. Past ceasefires have faced challenges in enforcement, raising questions about whether this agreement will bring lasting peace to the region.

Sources:

  • Al Jazeera
  • New York Times
  • ANI
