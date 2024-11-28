Bulgaria Cup 2024: National Champions to Be Crowned in Breakdancing Finale

The Bulgaria Cup 2024, the most prestigious event of the year for the Bulgarian Break Federation (BBF), is set to take place on November 30, 2024, at the National Palace of Culture, Hall 2, in Sofia. This highly anticipated competition will determine the national champions in both the men’s and women’s individual categories, with the most successful crew in individual and team victories throughout the year being crowned the winners.

Event Details

The competition will begin with qualifications starting at 11:30 a.m., followed by the finals at 6:00 p.m. The Bulgaria Cup will bring together top dancers from across the country, competing in various age categories and formats, including one-on-one battles and team-on-team contests. The event is expected to attract over 100 participants ranging from young children to seasoned athletes, all representing breakdancing clubs from across Bulgaria.

As the final competition of the 2024 BBF calendar, the Bulgaria Cup is an important occasion for dancers who have competed in previous events throughout the year, such as in Yambol, Pernik, and Razgrad. The event will also highlight the high level of judging, with international judges such as Lil G from Venezuela, Babyson from France and Fuego from Bulgaria.

Workshop by Lil G

In addition to the competition, on December 1, 2024, there will be a special workshop held by the renowned Venezuelan dancer Lil G. The workshop will take place at the National Stadium "Vasil Levski", BBF Hall, and will cover a range of skills suitable for all levels, from beginners to advanced. Lil G will share training methods, power moves, body control techniques, tips, and basics, making it a great opportunity for dancers to improve their skills. The workshop will run from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a participation fee of 30 BGN.

Event Partners and Audience

The Bulgaria Cup 2024 will have several prominent partners, including Red Bull, French Institute, Buzz Sneaker Station, Top Rent A Car, ReBrand, Print.bg, Cosmetics Plus, and Arnold Food, all of whom are supporting the event. The competition will also be enhanced by live DJ sets from Lalri and DaBreakoff, creating an electric atmosphere for both participants and spectators. The hosts of the event will be Jokata and Kozke.

Audience tickets are available for 15 BGN, which covers entry to both the qualifications and finals. With a 400-person capacity at Hall 2 of the National Palace of Culture, the event is expected to be a high-energy spectacle, drawing a crowd of breakdancing enthusiasts and families eager to support the national champions.

Be sure to check the Facebook event page.

Photos: Stella Ivanova

About the Bulgarian Break Federation (BBF)

The Bulgarian Break Federation (BBF), established in August 2019, is a non-profit organization dedicated to the development and promotion of breakdancing culture in Bulgaria. The BBF’s primary mission is to preserve and nurture breakdancing, working in close collaboration with local clubs to promote high standards of training, and to bring together individuals and organizations within the community to manage the collective interests of breakdancing enthusiasts.

The federation also sets an annual development program, and its long-term strategy includes expanding the network of break clubs across the country. These clubs focus on nurturing young talent and guiding them toward achieving high accomplishments in breakdancing. With its emphasis on growth and inclusivity, the BBF plays a vital role in shaping Bulgaria’s breakdancing future.

As the governing body of breakdancing in Bulgaria, the BBF’s General Assembly includes all its members, with each affiliated club having voting rights. This structure ensures that decisions made by the BBF reflect the collective interests of the community.