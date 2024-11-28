Georgia Suspends EU Accession Talks Until 2028, Citing "Blackmail" from Brussels

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, led by Irakli Kobakhidze, has announced a suspension of its efforts to begin European Union accession negotiations until 2028. Kobakhidze explained that while EU membership remains a goal for 2030, Georgia will not engage in formal talks or accept any EU financial aid during this period. The decision follows what Kobakhidze described as the European Union's “blackmail and manipulation” tactics, which he said have undermined Georgia's dignity. The announcement came after consultations within the Georgian Dream party on November 28, reflecting the party’s stance against what it perceives as unjust pressure from EU institutions.

In his statement, Kobakhidze emphasized that while Georgia considers itself a European country, it will not submit to what he sees as EU efforts to interfere in its domestic affairs. He accused European politicians of undermining the legitimacy of Georgia's parliamentary elections, calling their actions a form of “blackmail” that disrespects the Georgian people. Kobakhidze’s remarks referred to multiple European Parliament resolutions critical of Georgia’s democratic backsliding, including allegations of vote rigging and pressure on opposition groups. Despite these tensions, Kobakhidze reiterated that Georgia would continue to adhere to the terms of the Association Agreement with the EU and aim to fulfill 90% of its commitments by 2028.

This decision comes on the heels of contentious October 2023 elections in Georgia, which sparked protests and opposition claims of election fraud. The ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory, but its opponents, citing irregularities such as vote buying and ballot stuffing, declared the election results invalid and boycotted parliament. European election observers were also critical, describing the atmosphere as divisive and fraught with malpractice. In response, the European Parliament called for the election to be rerun under international supervision. Additionally, the EU has frozen Georgia’s membership process, citing concerns over the country’s democratic standards.

Kobakhidze’s statement outlined the EU’s demands, which he argued included the repeal of controversial laws, such as those limiting the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and the foreign agents law. The government has accused the EU of leveraging these demands as a form of political coercion. Kobakhidze contended that these requests infringed on Georgia's sovereignty and dignity. He also pointed to what he called “insults” from European politicians, arguing that such attacks should not be part of the discourse with Georgia. He reassured citizens that the country would continue to work towards EU membership in a manner that respects its national identity.

Kobakhidze’s refusal to engage in EU negotiations until 2028 is seen as a response to the pressures and criticisms from European institutions, as well as to the ongoing political turmoil within Georgia. Critics of Georgian Dream, particularly the opposition, argue that the party has grown increasingly authoritarian, with a growing alignment to Russian interests. The passage of laws similar to Russia's “foreign agent” legislation and restrictions on free speech and LGBTQ+ rights have drawn sharp rebuke from both domestic and international actors.

The EU's response has been firm, with a resolution passed by the European Parliament condemning Georgia’s electoral process as undemocratic and urging the country to rerun the election. In a vote on November 30, European lawmakers called for sanctions against Georgian officials involved in the erosion of democratic practices and advocated for a rerun of the election under stringent supervision. This resolution is part of broader concerns over Georgia’s commitment to the democratic values that underpin EU membership.

Despite these criticisms, the Georgian government remains resolute in its stance. Kobakhidze reiterated that Georgia would continue to strive for EU membership by 2030, but on its own terms. He argued that by 2028, Georgia would be economically and politically prepared to join the EU, positioning the country as a partner with dignity rather than as a supplicant.

Background:

The controversy surrounding Georgia’s EU membership bid stems from several issues. In 2023, the country was granted the status of an EU candidate, but the path toward full membership has been fraught with challenges. The European Union has expressed concerns over Georgia's backsliding on democratic principles, citing restrictions on civil society, media, and LGBTQ+ rights. The Georgian Dream party, which has been in power since 2012, has been accused of undermining these freedoms, drawing comparisons to Russia’s increasingly authoritarian government. In June 2023, the EU suspended the country's accession process following the controversial “foreign agent” law. The European Parliament has also been critical of the country’s parliamentary elections, which it claims were marred by irregularities. The growing divide between Georgia’s government and the EU has raised concerns about the future of the country's European aspirations.