Wizz Air Expands from Varna with New Routes to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and More

Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Varna for the summer 2025 season, marking a significant expansion of its operations in Bulgaria. Starting on March 31, 2025, the airline will introduce flights to Abu Dhabi, which will operate three times a week. Additionally, the airline is resuming services to Frankfurt-Hahn, Nuremberg, and Tel Aviv. Wizz Air will also increase the frequency of flights on five existing routes from Varna. The new routes and increased flight frequency come as the airline adds an extra Airbus aircraft to its Varna base, bringing the total number of aircraft based in the city to two by the summer of 2025.

This expansion highlights Wizz Air's ongoing commitment to the Bulgarian market, as it plans to add more than 400,000 seats for the summer season, representing a 90% increase compared to 2024. The airline now holds a 26% market share in Bulgaria, further solidifying its leadership in the country's aviation sector. The new and resumed routes include three weekly flights to Frankfurt-Hahn and Nuremberg, four weekly flights to Tel Aviv, and a three-weekly service to Abu Dhabi. Additionally, flights to popular destinations like Berlin, Dortmund, Memmingen, Hamburg, and Brussels Charleroi will see an increase in frequency, providing passengers with more flexibility and options for travel.

Since its launch in Bulgaria in 2005, Wizz Air has steadily grown its presence in the country, now operating 50 routes from four airports. The airline connects passengers to over 40 destinations across 18 countries, and employs more than 300 crew members in Bulgaria. Over 20,000 local jobs in related industries are indirectly supported by Wizz Air’s operations. The airline’s consistent investment in Bulgaria underscores its belief in the country as a key market.

Roland Tischner, Managing Director of Wizz Air Hungary, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, highlighting the addition of the new aircraft to Varna's base and the significant growth in capacity. This expansion is part of Wizz Air’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in the market and achieve its goal of "WIZZ 500". Over the past 19 years, Wizz Air has carried nearly 30 million passengers to and from Bulgaria, becoming the airline of choice for affordable travel. Furthermore, Wizz Air continues to prioritize sustainability by operating one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

