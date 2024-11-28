Wizz Air Expands from Varna with New Routes to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and More

Business » TOURISM | November 29, 2024, Friday // 08:49
Bulgaria: Wizz Air Expands from Varna with New Routes to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and More @Wizz Air

Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Varna for the summer 2025 season, marking a significant expansion of its operations in Bulgaria. Starting on March 31, 2025, the airline will introduce flights to Abu Dhabi, which will operate three times a week. Additionally, the airline is resuming services to Frankfurt-Hahn, Nuremberg, and Tel Aviv. Wizz Air will also increase the frequency of flights on five existing routes from Varna. The new routes and increased flight frequency come as the airline adds an extra Airbus aircraft to its Varna base, bringing the total number of aircraft based in the city to two by the summer of 2025.

This expansion highlights Wizz Air's ongoing commitment to the Bulgarian market, as it plans to add more than 400,000 seats for the summer season, representing a 90% increase compared to 2024. The airline now holds a 26% market share in Bulgaria, further solidifying its leadership in the country's aviation sector. The new and resumed routes include three weekly flights to Frankfurt-Hahn and Nuremberg, four weekly flights to Tel Aviv, and a three-weekly service to Abu Dhabi. Additionally, flights to popular destinations like Berlin, Dortmund, Memmingen, Hamburg, and Brussels Charleroi will see an increase in frequency, providing passengers with more flexibility and options for travel.

Since its launch in Bulgaria in 2005, Wizz Air has steadily grown its presence in the country, now operating 50 routes from four airports. The airline connects passengers to over 40 destinations across 18 countries, and employs more than 300 crew members in Bulgaria. Over 20,000 local jobs in related industries are indirectly supported by Wizz Air’s operations. The airline’s consistent investment in Bulgaria underscores its belief in the country as a key market.

Roland Tischner, Managing Director of Wizz Air Hungary, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion, highlighting the addition of the new aircraft to Varna's base and the significant growth in capacity. This expansion is part of Wizz Air’s broader strategy to strengthen its position in the market and achieve its goal of "WIZZ 500". Over the past 19 years, Wizz Air has carried nearly 30 million passengers to and from Bulgaria, becoming the airline of choice for affordable travel. Furthermore, Wizz Air continues to prioritize sustainability by operating one of the most modern and fuel-efficient fleets in the industry.

Source: Wizz Air press release

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizz Air, Varna, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook Leading Into the Weekend

|

North Macedonia's President: Bulgarian Veto and EU Pressure Undermine Regional Integration

|

Winter Preview: Bulgaria’s December Forecast Includes Temperatures from -10°C to 20°C

|

Georgian Ambassador to Bulgaria Resigns in Protest Over EU Membership Freeze

|

Bulgaria's Parliament Still Without a Speaker After Eighth Voting Attempt

|

Acting PM Glavchev: Danube Bridge Upgrades to Ease Traffic as Bulgaria Awaits Schengen Decision

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Ryanair to Launch New Direct Flight from Sofia Starting March 2025

Starting March 30, 2025, a new direct flight route will connect Sofia, Bulgaria, with Pisa, Italy, as announced by Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:03

Sofia Airport Expands with Over 1,000 New Parking Spaces to Enhance Traveler Convenience

SOF Connect and Glavbolgarstroy Holding (GBS) inaugurated new outdoor parking facilities at Sofia Airport

Business » Tourism | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 15:36

Sofia’s Vitoshka Ranks Among Top Global Shopping Streets, But Trails Major European Hubs

According to the latest report from Cushman & Wakefield, Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia, also known as Vitoshka, ranks 51st among the world’s most prestigious shopping streets

Business » Tourism | November 22, 2024, Friday // 12:25

China Grants Visa-Free Access to Bulgaria

China has announced that it will include several countries, including Bulgaria, Japan, Romania, Croatia, and Montenegro, in its visa-free access program

Business » Tourism | November 22, 2024, Friday // 11:21

Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth

Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season

Business » Tourism | November 18, 2024, Monday // 12:09

Sofia's Foreign Tourist Numbers Rise, Chinese Visitors Surge by 99%

In the first three quarters of 2024, Sofia welcomed 928,251 tourists, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the same period last year.

Business » Tourism | November 15, 2024, Friday // 15:57
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria