Wizz Air Expands from Varna with New Routes to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and More
Ryanair to Launch New Direct Flight from Sofia Starting March 2025
Starting March 30, 2025, a new direct flight route will connect Sofia, Bulgaria, with Pisa, Italy, as announced by Sofia Airport
Sofia Airport Expands with Over 1,000 New Parking Spaces to Enhance Traveler Convenience
SOF Connect and Glavbolgarstroy Holding (GBS) inaugurated new outdoor parking facilities at Sofia Airport
Sofia’s Vitoshka Ranks Among Top Global Shopping Streets, But Trails Major European Hubs
According to the latest report from Cushman & Wakefield, Vitosha Boulevard in Sofia, also known as Vitoshka, ranks 51st among the world’s most prestigious shopping streets
China Grants Visa-Free Access to Bulgaria
China has announced that it will include several countries, including Bulgaria, Japan, Romania, Croatia, and Montenegro, in its visa-free access program
Bulgaria's Tourism Industry Struggles with Staff Shortages Despite Revenue Growth
Tourism in Bulgaria experienced a notable loss in its workforce during the peak summer season
Sofia's Foreign Tourist Numbers Rise, Chinese Visitors Surge by 99%
In the first three quarters of 2024, Sofia welcomed 928,251 tourists, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the same period last year.