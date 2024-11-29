Christmas Steam Train Returns for Festive Journeys from Sofia

Society | November 29, 2024, Friday // 09:11
Bulgaria: Christmas Steam Train Returns for Festive Journeys from Sofia @BDZ

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is bringing back its Christmas train attraction this year, offering festive trips aboard a steam locomotive for railway enthusiasts of all ages. The special Christmas trains will operate on December 14 from Sofia to Pernik and back, and on December 15 from Sofia to Bankya. The trains will feature the iconic steam locomotive 46.03 "Baba Metsa," which, after a long hiatus and restoration, will return to service to the delight of fans.

On December 14, the Christmas train will depart Sofia Central Station at 10:00 AM and travel through Razmenna, Voluyak, and Hrabarsko before reaching Pernik. The return journey will begin at 15:20, with the train arriving in Sofia at 16:47. The following day, December 15, the train will run the Sofia - Bankya - Sofia route, leaving Sofia at 09:50, arriving in Bankya at 10:55, and departing from Bankya at 13:25 for a 14:00 return to Sofia.

Both trips will feature a festive train composition, including five carriages decorated for the season and a retro carriage from the "Vitosha Express," where Santa Claus and the Snow Maiden will be on hand to greet children with gifts. During the stops in Pernik and Bankya, passengers will have the chance to explore BDZ's retro trains, take pictures with Santa and Snow Maiden, and visit the local Christmas markets while enjoying holiday entertainment provided by the municipalities.

Tickets for the Christmas trains are priced at 55 leva for adults and 27.50 leva for children up to 10 years old, with reserved seating included. Tickets can be purchased at railway stations across the country or online through BDZ’s official website (www.bileti.bdz.bg). A special journey is also planned for December 21, running from Gorna Oryahovitsa to Pleven, with further details to be announced.

Source: Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) press release.

Tags: BDZ, Christmas, train

