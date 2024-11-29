Bulgargaz Explains Nearly 11% Increase in Gas Prices for December

The price of natural gas in Bulgaria is expected to rise by nearly 11% in December, reaching 76 leva per megawatt-hour before taxes and additional charges. During a public discussion at the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), Veselin Sinabov, the Executive Director of Bulgargaz, outlined the factors driving this increase. He explained that lower average daily temperatures in the region, Gazprom’s suspension of supplies to OMV, and the inclusion of Gazprombank in the U.S. sanctions list have contributed to the rise. These events led not only to a higher Title Transfer Facility (TTF) pricing index but also to increased prices at the Balkan gas hub and regional exchanges.
The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission is scheduled to make its final decision on the new gas prices on December 1. The commission is also in the process of discussing new rates for water and water supply services for the upcoming year. These discussions have proposed a 19% price increase in Sliven and a 15% decrease in Dobrich.
Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev inspected the Danube Bridge border checkpoint, assessing the coordination among institutions to ensure smooth operations in light of Bulgaria's anticipated Schengen accession
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has approved a loan of up to 50 million euros for Tenevo Solar Technologies EAD to build and operate a solar photovoltaic plant in southeastern Bulgaria
