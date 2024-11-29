Bulgaria’s Weather Update for November 29: Cloudy Skies, Rain, and Snow

Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 18:17
Bulgaria: Bulgaria’s Weather Update for November 29: Cloudy Skies, Rain, and Snow @Pexels

On November 29, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in the western regions and snow falling in the mountains above 1,600 meters. A northwesterly wind will bring in cold air, causing rain to turn into snow in higher altitudes, particularly in the western half of the Pre-Balkan Mountains. In terms of temperatures, highs will range from 4°C to 6°C in Northwestern Bulgaria and the Sofia region, with Eastern Bulgaria reaching up to 14°C.

Along the coast, the weather will also be mostly cloudy, but no significant precipitation is expected. There will be a mild to moderate south-southwesterly wind in the morning, which will shift to a west-northwesterly direction in the evening. The highs along the coast will be between 12°C and 14°C, while seawater temperatures will range from 12°C to 13°C. Sea waves will be moderate, at 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, conditions will be mostly cloudy and foggy, with rain below 1,600 meters and snow at higher altitudes. As evening approaches, rain will turn to snow even at lower elevations. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, with stronger southwesterly winds on the mountainsides. The highest temperatures in the mountains will reach 6°C at 1,200 meters and 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Sources: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, Bulgaria, temperatures

Related Articles:

Acting PM Glavchev: Danube Bridge Upgrades to Ease Traffic as Bulgaria Awaits Schengen Decision

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev inspected the Danube Bridge border checkpoint, assessing the coordination among institutions to ensure smooth operations in light of Bulgaria's anticipated Schengen accession

Politics | November 29, 2024, Friday // 10:17

Wizz Air Expands from Varna with New Routes to Abu Dhabi, Tel Aviv, and More

Wizz Air has announced four new routes from Varna for the summer 2025 season

Business » Tourism | November 29, 2024, Friday // 08:49

Nearly Half of Bulgaria’s Pensioners Receive Minimum Pensions

As of the end of September, Bulgaria had a total of 2,047,000 pensioners, with nearly 46% of them receiving the minimum pension

Society | November 29, 2024, Friday // 08:22

Bulgaria Cup 2024: National Champions to Be Crowned in Breakdancing Finale

The Bulgaria Cup 2024, the most prestigious event of the year for the Bulgarian Break Federation (BBF), is set to take place on November 30, 2024, at the National Palace of Culture

Sports | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 18:34

Bulgargaz Explains Nearly 11% Increase in Gas Prices for December

The price of natural gas in Bulgaria is expected to rise by nearly 11% in December, reaching 76 leva per megawatt-hour before taxes and additional charges

Business » Energy | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 17:00

EU Launches Criminal Proceedings Against Bulgaria and 22 Other Countries Over Cybersecurity Compliance

The European Commission (EC) has initiated criminal proceedings against Bulgaria and 22 other EU member states for failing to fully implement critical cybersecurity regulations

World » EU | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 16:04
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Foggy Mornings and Mild Temperatures: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for November 28

The weather across Bulgaria on November 28 is expected to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds

Society » Environment | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 18:08

November Ends Warm, December Arrives with Wintery Surprises in Bulgaria

This week in Bulgaria, November bids farewell with mild and sunny weather, while December prepares to greet the country with snow and colder temperatures

Society » Environment | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27

Bulgaria's Weather Outlook: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Before Rainy Conditions Return

On November 27, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate west-northwesterly win

Society » Environment | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 18:21

Sunny Skies and Mild Winds Across Bulgaria on November 26

The weather in Bulgaria on November 26 is expected to be mostly sunny

Society » Environment | November 25, 2024, Monday // 17:16

Environmentalists Push for Year-Round Ban on Polluting Cars in Sofia

Environmental organization "For the Earth" has called for a permanent ban on the most polluting cars in the center of Sofia

Society » Environment | November 25, 2024, Monday // 15:15

Clear Skies and Gradual Warming: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for the Week

As the working week begins, the weather will be warme

Society » Environment | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 15:46
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria