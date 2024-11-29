Bulgaria’s Weather Update for November 29: Cloudy Skies, Rain, and Snow

On November 29, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in the western regions and snow falling in the mountains above 1,600 meters. A northwesterly wind will bring in cold air, causing rain to turn into snow in higher altitudes, particularly in the western half of the Pre-Balkan Mountains. In terms of temperatures, highs will range from 4°C to 6°C in Northwestern Bulgaria and the Sofia region, with Eastern Bulgaria reaching up to 14°C.

Along the coast, the weather will also be mostly cloudy, but no significant precipitation is expected. There will be a mild to moderate south-southwesterly wind in the morning, which will shift to a west-northwesterly direction in the evening. The highs along the coast will be between 12°C and 14°C, while seawater temperatures will range from 12°C to 13°C. Sea waves will be moderate, at 1 to 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountain regions, conditions will be mostly cloudy and foggy, with rain below 1,600 meters and snow at higher altitudes. As evening approaches, rain will turn to snow even at lower elevations. Winds will be moderate from the northwest, with stronger southwesterly winds on the mountainsides. The highest temperatures in the mountains will reach 6°C at 1,200 meters and 2°C at 2,000 meters.

Sources: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)