Nearly Half of Bulgaria’s Pensioners Receive Minimum Pensions

Rain, Snow, and Strong Winds: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook Leading Into the Weekend
On November 30, much of Bulgaria will experience cloudy weather, with rain expected across Western and Central regions. In the Forebalkan area,
On November 30, much of Bulgaria will experience cloudy weather, with rain expected across Western and Central regions. In the Forebalkan area,
Bulgaria's Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) advises drivers to ensure their vehicles are prepared for winter conditions as worsening weather is expected in the coming days
December in Bulgaria is set to bring a range of winter conditions, with temperatures varying significantly from region to region
Starting December 1, Sofia will implement its low-emission zone (LEZ) once again, extending its scope to include additional vehicle categories
Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) is bringing back its Christmas train attraction this year, offering festive trips aboard a steam locomotive for railway enthusiasts of all ages
On November 29, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly cloudy, with rain showers in the western regions and snow falling in the mountains above 1,600 meters
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023