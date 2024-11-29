Nearly Half of Bulgaria’s Pensioners Receive Minimum Pensions

As of the end of September, Bulgaria had a total of 2,047,000 pensioners, with nearly 46% of them receiving the minimum pension, according to data from the National Social Security Institute. Among these, 811,000 pensioners receive the minimum amount of 580.57 leva, which is granted for length of service and age. This group represents 40% of all pensioners in the country.

On the other end of the spectrum, 4,612 people receive the maximum pension of 3,400 leva. The data also highlights regional differences in pension sizes, with the highest average pension being 1,056 leva in Sofia City, while the lowest is in Kardzhali at 700 leva.

The National Social Security Institute’s report shows that, as of September, there were 1,424,000 pensions granted for length of service and age, which has decreased by 5,000 compared to the same period last year. Pensions for disability amounted to over 463,000, showing an increase of 20,000 compared to 2023.

In the first nine months of this year, over 81,000 new pensions were granted, while 79,000 pensions were terminated. The total expenditure of the National Social Security Institute for pensions and pension rights reached nearly 16 billion leva, with 11.4 billion leva allocated for pensions based on length of service and age, and nearly 3 billion leva paid for disability pensions.

The average pension for the first nine months of the year was 865 leva, with men receiving on average 180 leva more than women. An 11% increase in pensions, implemented in July, has raised the average amount by 82 leva.

