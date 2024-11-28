Russia Eyes Decision-Making Centers in Kyiv as Ukraine Faces Energy Crisis

Bulgaria: Russia Eyes Decision-Making Centers in Kyiv as Ukraine Faces Energy Crisis Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers," including in Kyiv, may be targeted in response to ongoing attacks on Russian territory using long-range Western missiles. Putin announced this during a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in Kazakhstan, referencing Ukraine's use of US-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles, which reportedly struck western Russia on November 19.

Putin revealed that Russia tested its new hypersonic Oreshnik missile in response on November 21, targeting the Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The missile, according to the Russian president, has power comparable to a nuclear weapon when used in massive strikes and is reportedly incapable of being intercepted. Although Russian strikes have yet to target key government buildings in Kyiv, Putin emphasized that further missile testing could occur in retaliation for continued attacks on Russian soil.

Early Monday morning, air raid sirens echoed across Ukraine as Russian missile attacks targeted the country’s energy infrastructure. Explosions were reported in multiple cities, forcing thousands of people into shelters, with many Kyiv residents spending hours in metro stations. "Our mornings start with checking for air raid alerts. We are exhausted by this constant threat," said Olha Vainrich, a resident of Kyiv. The strikes have left nearly a million Ukrainians without power, and in some areas, water supplies have also been disrupted. In Lviv, around 500,000 people remain without electricity, highlighting the widespread impact of the assault.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko described the attacks as a large-scale offensive on energy facilities nationwide. Ukrenergo, the national energy company, has implemented emergency power outages while working to assess and repair the damage. This marks the second major strike on the country’s infrastructure this month, following ten similar assaults earlier in the war. The attacks have raised concerns about prolonged blackouts during the winter months.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted ongoing discussions with Western allies, including the United States, about strengthening military and political support for Ukraine. He reiterated the importance of NATO membership as a strategic step that Ukraine deserves.

In Washington, the Biden administration has approved an additional 725 million dollars in military aid for Ukraine. Meanwhile, newly elected US President Donald Trump has appointed retired General Keith Kellogg as a special envoy to Russia and Ukraine, underscoring his administration’s intent to prioritize ending the war.

Background:

The conflict in Ukraine has escalated significantly since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. Initially focused on military targets, Russia’s strikes have increasingly targeted civilian infrastructure, aiming to weaken Ukraine’s resilience. Western nations have bolstered Ukraine’s defense capabilities with advanced weaponry, including long-range missiles, but this support has also prompted aggressive responses from Moscow. With winter approaching, the threat of ongoing strikes on critical infrastructure looms, deepening the humanitarian crisis.

