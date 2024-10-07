Greece Adapts Underground Bunkers for Civil Defense Against Potential Nuclear Threat

Greek authorities have recently intensified efforts to prepare for potential threats in the wake of escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. One of the primary responses has been the adaptation of underground tunnels in Athens into bomb shelters. The move, part of a broader European initiative to bolster civil defense, comes as the fear of a nuclear strike grows. Existing tunnels are being retrofitted with Swiss technology to create shelters capable of housing tens of thousands of people in the event of a nuclear attack. However, the exact locations of these shelters remain undisclosed to avoid causing public panic.

This shift towards preparing for nuclear threats follows a trend across Europe, where countries like Germany and Sweden have been reviving or upgrading their civil defense systems. Germany, for example, has been reintroducing bunkers and public shelters, while Sweden allocated millions to bolster its shelters and emergency services. Similarly, Latvia has been encouraging residents to prepare their basements as air-raid shelters. In comparison, Greece, which boasts a vast underground infrastructure built during World War II, had largely left its bomb shelters dormant until recent months. Many of these bunkers, particularly those in Athens, are now being assessed and equipped for modern use.

The idea of reviving these underground shelters in Athens is not new. Greece began constructing its network of bunkers in the late 1930s, during the lead-up to World War II. At its peak, the country had over 5,000 shelters built to withstand air raids. While some shelters across the country, from Crete to Thessaloniki, have been maintained or repurposed, many others have fallen into disrepair or are abandoned altogether. In Athens, the shelters are scattered across key areas, such as the central streets of Voukourestiou, Ermou, and Voulis. Despite their historic significance, many were never used during the war, as Athens was not bombed.

In recent months, local authorities have begun re-evaluating the potential of these WWII-era bunkers. For example, Giorgos Karantinos, a deputy mayor in Heraklion, Crete, stated that his municipality had begun registering and equipping existing bunkers to prepare for potential crises. Meanwhile, a particularly well-preserved nuclear shelter exists beneath the 424 General Military Hospital in Thessaloniki, which remains operational for nuclear and biochemical emergencies. These efforts reflect a broader trend of countries reviewing and refurbishing their wartime infrastructure.

Despite the revival of these older shelters, some of the more prominent bunkers in Athens, such as those located on Lycabettus Hill and under Syntagma Square, remain largely abandoned. The Lycabettus Hill shelter, in particular, is a notable example, extending 100 meters underground and with enough space to accommodate hundreds of people. Though these shelters have deteriorated over time, they stand as a reminder of Athens' wartime history and the nation's preparedness during times of conflict.

A key part of Greece's modern strategy involves preventing panic among the population. To this end, the government has refrained from issuing public advice on surviving a nuclear strike, though it has begun regulating the sale of iodine-containing medicines. There are no reports of widespread food hoarding, but political analysts have noted that the "deteriorating security in Europe" makes it increasingly necessary for Greece to prepare for worst-case scenarios. As Greece continues its support for Ukraine, some members of the Communist Party have expressed concerns that the country could become a potential target of Russian aggression.

While the adaptation of these shelters is an important step in ensuring the safety of citizens, the government has emphasized that these measures are still in the early stages. As tensions rise, further action may be needed to equip and expand Greece's civil defense infrastructure. The evolution of Athens' underground tunnels, once symbols of wartime survival, now serves as part of a new chapter in Greece's ongoing effort to secure its future amid growing geopolitical instability.