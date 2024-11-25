Pregnant Woman Gives Birth in Ambulance, Baby Passes Away

A tragic incident occurred when a 29-year-old woman from Sandanski gave birth in an ambulance while being transported to a hospital in Petrich. Despite the presence of a medical team in the vehicle, the baby tragically did not survive. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the newborn's death.

The woman had initially visited the Emergency Center in Sandanski hours before giving birth, seeking medical help due to severe pain. According to her relatives, the attending doctor only prescribed painkillers and sent her home without directing her to the maternity ward, despite indications that labor was imminent. As her symptoms persisted, her family sought help again, prompting an ambulance transfer to the hospital in Petrich, a facility that operates on a two-week shift schedule.

While en route to the hospital, the woman unexpectedly gave birth to a baby weighing 3 kilograms. However, the child did not survive the delivery. The regional director of the Emergency Department in Blagoevgrad, Dr. Krasimir Mihaylov, ordered an urgent internal investigation into the matter. He expressed hope that the truth would come to light and that any errors made by medical staff would be addressed.

The investigation aims to determine the cause of the baby's death, with results expected early next week. The case has raised concerns about the care the woman received prior to the birth, and several health institutions have been informed of the incident. Dr. Mihaylov emphasized the seriousness of the situation, stating that if any mistakes were made, those responsible would face consequences.

