Ryanair to Launch New Direct Flight from Sofia Starting March 2025

Business » TOURISM | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 11:03
Bulgaria: Ryanair to Launch New Direct Flight from Sofia Starting March 2025 @Pixabay

Starting March 30, 2025, a new direct flight route will connect Sofia, Bulgaria, with Pisa, Italy, as announced by Sofia Airport. This service will be operated by Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost carrier, with flights scheduled three times a week—on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Tickets for the route are already available for booking, offering travelers increased connectivity between the two cities.

The announcement highlights Ryanair's ongoing expansion in Bulgaria. In addition to the Sofia-Pisa route, the airline has recently introduced another new service connecting Plovdiv to Birmingham, United Kingdom. This flight, which will run once a week on Saturdays, is set to begin on November 30, 2024, providing more options for passengers traveling between Bulgaria and the UK.

The addition of the Pisa connection reinforces Ryanair's commitment to offering affordable and convenient travel options from Sofia. The airline has been actively growing its presence in the Bulgarian market, aiming to cater to both leisure and business travelers seeking direct routes to popular destinations.

Background:

Pisa, located in the Tuscany region of Italy, is renowned for its cultural heritage and iconic landmarks, such as the Leaning Tower of Pisa. This new connection is expected to attract Bulgarian tourists eager to explore the region, as well as Italian travelers visiting Sofia for its rich history and dynamic atmosphere.

Ryanair's expansion reflects a broader trend in low-cost air travel, as airlines capitalize on growing demand for direct connections between secondary cities across Europe. This approach not only boosts tourism but also enhances business ties between regions, contributing to the economic growth of the areas served.

Sources:

  • Ryanair
  • Bulgarian National Television (BNT)
  • Dnevnik
Tags: Ryanair, sofia, PISA

