The Russian Central Bank’s decision to halt foreign currency purchases on the domestic market came into effect following a sharp decline in the ruble, which fell to an alarming exchange rate of 113 rubles per dollar on Wednesday. The move aims to stabilize the currency amid heightened market volatility. Simultaneously, the bank announced it would continue selling foreign exchange at a rate of 8.4 billion rubles per day to fund transactions for the National Welfare Fund. The suspension of currency purchases will remain in place until the end of 2024, with deferred acquisitions planned for 2025, contingent on market conditions.

Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov attributed the ruble's decline to external factors, including the strengthening of the dollar against global currencies and concerns among market participants over tighter sanctions against Russia. He stressed that the fluctuations were driven more by emotional responses than fundamental economic weaknesses, noting Russia’s strong trade balance and reduced dependency on transactions in currencies from so-called unfriendly nations. Reshetnikov emphasized that a significant portion of Russia's trade is now conducted in rubles or currencies from allied countries, minimizing the impact of exchange rate volatility on inflation.

However, analysts cited by Reuters have warned that the central bank’s intervention may only provide temporary relief. They pointed to broader structural issues, including soaring inflation and a worsening labor shortage, as significant challenges to the economy. For every 10% devaluation of the ruble, inflation reportedly rises by 0.5 percentage points. This may prompt the central bank to raise interest rates again in December, adding pressure to an already strained economy. High military spending and a labor crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine are key factors driving these issues. Increased wages in the military-industrial sector have diverted workers from other critical industries, while Russia's losses on the battlefield, estimated at between 600,000 and 730,000 killed or wounded soldiers, have significantly impacted workforce availability. Additionally, many migrant workers have left the country, further straining the labor market.

Background:

The current crisis reflects broader challenges for the Russian economy, which has faced escalating difficulties since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Following the invasion, the country transitioned to a wartime economy, marked by unprecedented military expenditures and sanctions imposed by Western nations. These sanctions, including the U.S. targeting Gazprombank—the key conduit for dollar payments from oil and gas exports—have hit the country's financial stability. The combination of sanctions, military costs, and the strong dollar has contributed to the ruble’s depreciation and the growing strain on Russia’s economy.

Despite the central bank’s measures, the outlook remains uncertain. Reuters warned of deeper systemic problems, including an overheating economy and growing financial instability. While Reshetnikov expressed optimism that the currency market would stabilize after the current period of volatility, analysts remain cautious about Russia’s ability to address its economic vulnerabilities in the long term.