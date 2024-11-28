North Macedonia Faces EU Pressure to Resolve Constitutional Impasse

The European Union’s new enlargement commissioner, Slovenian Marta Kos, has called on North Macedonia to amend its constitution as a prerequisite for continuing its EU accession process. Speaking after the European Parliament ratified the new European Commission, Kos expressed confidence in the feasibility of the constitutional changes, stating, "I expect North Macedonia to change its constitution, nothing more and nothing less."

Her remarks are closely tied to Bulgaria's longstanding veto on North Macedonia's accession negotiations, rooted in disputes over historical and linguistic issues. A previous government in Skopje, led by a center-left coalition, had agreed to include a reference to the Bulgarian ethnic minority in the constitution in an effort to address Bulgaria’s concerns. However, the administration lacked the necessary parliamentary majority to pass the amendment, leaving the process stalled.

Kos emphasized the importance of North Macedonia and Bulgaria resolving their differences independently, rather than relying on external mediation. She also announced her intention to visit all EU candidate countries as part of her role, underscoring the EU’s commitment to advancing enlargement efforts.

Background:

The push for constitutional amendments comes amid broader EU efforts to expand its membership and bring Western Balkan countries closer to the bloc. North Macedonia has been a candidate for EU membership since 2005 but has faced repeated obstacles. The country previously resolved a major dispute with Greece in 2018, agreeing to change its name to North Macedonia to unlock NATO membership and advance EU aspirations. However, the subsequent veto by Bulgaria has created a new impasse, further delaying accession talks.

