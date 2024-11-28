Ceasefire Brings Fragile Calm to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict as Focus Shifts to Gaza

Thousands of Lebanese residents returned to their homes on Wednesday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah militants took effect, signaling a pause in nearly 14 months of conflict. Cars filled with belongings crowded highways as civilians defied warnings from Lebanese and Israeli forces to avoid potentially unsafe areas. The truce, brokered with U.S. and French mediation, aims to end the fighting that intensified in mid-September and spiraled into a full-scale war, displacing over a million Lebanese and tens of thousands of Israelis near the border.

The ceasefire, if maintained, is expected to last 60 days. During this period, Israeli forces are to withdraw from southern Lebanon, where they had established positions since early October, while Hezbollah must pull its fighters and weapons 20 miles north of the border, beyond the Litani River. Lebanese troops and United Nations peacekeepers will monitor the transition. However, distrust remains pervasive on both sides of the border, known as the Blue Line, established after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that any violations by Hezbollah would be met with decisive military action.

The war in Lebanon began after Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel, claiming support for Hamas following its October 7 attack on Israel. That assault, involving the killing of 1,200 people and the taking of 250 hostages, triggered a war in Gaza. In response, Israel intensified operations against Hezbollah, leading to heavy casualties. Lebanese officials report that around 3,800 people were killed by the time the truce began, while Israeli sources attribute 45 civilian deaths and 73 soldier casualties to the conflict.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire does not address the ongoing war in Gaza, where the death toll continues to climb amid relentless Israeli airstrikes. Palestinian officials report over 44,280 deaths and 104,000 injuries in Gaza, with most of the territory's 2.3 million residents displaced. Israeli strikes on two schools-turned-shelters in Gaza City on Wednesday killed 11 civilians, including four children, according to hospital officials. Israel claims the strikes targeted Hamas militants.

President Joe Biden, who helped facilitate the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, announced plans for a renewed push to broker a similar agreement in Gaza. His administration is collaborating with regional and international partners, including Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar, to secure a truce. Biden emphasized the need for an agreement that ensures the release of Israeli hostages while excluding Hamas from power. He reiterated that the people of Gaza, like those in Lebanon, deserve an end to violence and displacement.

Hamas signaled readiness for negotiations, with a senior official confirming discussions with mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey regarding a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. The Egyptian government stated that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Qatar’s prime minister to discuss humanitarian aid and hostages in Gaza. Jordan’s King Abdullah II also joined talks in Cairo to address the conflicts in both Lebanon and Gaza.

Despite the truce in Lebanon, tensions remain high. On Wednesday, an unverified report claimed that Israeli forces fired on journalists near Khiam in southern Lebanon, injuring two. The Associated Press confirmed one of its freelancers was unharmed after the incident. The Israel Defense Forces reported questioning suspects near their positions but provided no further details.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is rooted in longstanding animosities and exacerbated by regional tensions. The recent war drove thousands from their homes on both sides of the border. Although the ceasefire offers a chance for respite, it also leaves unresolved the deeper issues fueling instability in the region. On the ground, civilians remain cautious, skeptical of the agreement’s longevity. Many hope that peace in Lebanon may eventually extend to Gaza, where millions continue to endure hardship amidst ongoing hostilities.

