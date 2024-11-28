Ceasefire Brings Fragile Calm to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict as Focus Shifts to Gaza

World | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:54
Bulgaria: Ceasefire Brings Fragile Calm to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict as Focus Shifts to Gaza

Thousands of Lebanese residents returned to their homes on Wednesday as a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah militants took effect, signaling a pause in nearly 14 months of conflict. Cars filled with belongings crowded highways as civilians defied warnings from Lebanese and Israeli forces to avoid potentially unsafe areas. The truce, brokered with U.S. and French mediation, aims to end the fighting that intensified in mid-September and spiraled into a full-scale war, displacing over a million Lebanese and tens of thousands of Israelis near the border.

The ceasefire, if maintained, is expected to last 60 days. During this period, Israeli forces are to withdraw from southern Lebanon, where they had established positions since early October, while Hezbollah must pull its fighters and weapons 20 miles north of the border, beyond the Litani River. Lebanese troops and United Nations peacekeepers will monitor the transition. However, distrust remains pervasive on both sides of the border, known as the Blue Line, established after the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that any violations by Hezbollah would be met with decisive military action.

The war in Lebanon began after Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel, claiming support for Hamas following its October 7 attack on Israel. That assault, involving the killing of 1,200 people and the taking of 250 hostages, triggered a war in Gaza. In response, Israel intensified operations against Hezbollah, leading to heavy casualties. Lebanese officials report that around 3,800 people were killed by the time the truce began, while Israeli sources attribute 45 civilian deaths and 73 soldier casualties to the conflict.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire does not address the ongoing war in Gaza, where the death toll continues to climb amid relentless Israeli airstrikes. Palestinian officials report over 44,280 deaths and 104,000 injuries in Gaza, with most of the territory's 2.3 million residents displaced. Israeli strikes on two schools-turned-shelters in Gaza City on Wednesday killed 11 civilians, including four children, according to hospital officials. Israel claims the strikes targeted Hamas militants.

President Joe Biden, who helped facilitate the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, announced plans for a renewed push to broker a similar agreement in Gaza. His administration is collaborating with regional and international partners, including Turkey, Egypt, and Qatar, to secure a truce. Biden emphasized the need for an agreement that ensures the release of Israeli hostages while excluding Hamas from power. He reiterated that the people of Gaza, like those in Lebanon, deserve an end to violence and displacement.

Hamas signaled readiness for negotiations, with a senior official confirming discussions with mediators in Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey regarding a potential ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal. The Egyptian government stated that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met with Qatar’s prime minister to discuss humanitarian aid and hostages in Gaza. Jordan’s King Abdullah II also joined talks in Cairo to address the conflicts in both Lebanon and Gaza.

Despite the truce in Lebanon, tensions remain high. On Wednesday, an unverified report claimed that Israeli forces fired on journalists near Khiam in southern Lebanon, injuring two. The Associated Press confirmed one of its freelancers was unharmed after the incident. The Israel Defense Forces reported questioning suspects near their positions but provided no further details.

Background:

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah is rooted in longstanding animosities and exacerbated by regional tensions. The recent war drove thousands from their homes on both sides of the border. Although the ceasefire offers a chance for respite, it also leaves unresolved the deeper issues fueling instability in the region. On the ground, civilians remain cautious, skeptical of the agreement’s longevity. Many hope that peace in Lebanon may eventually extend to Gaza, where millions continue to endure hardship amidst ongoing hostilities.

Sources:

  • The Associated Press
  • CBS News
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: lebanese, Israel, Hezbollah

Related Articles:

Fragile Calm Persists in Lebanon Despite Accusations of Ceasefire Violations

Israel and Lebanon exchanged accusations of violating a newly established ceasefire, following Israeli airstrikes targeting a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon

World | November 29, 2024, Friday // 09:59

Israel and Hezbollah Reach Ceasefire Deal Amid Months of Conflict

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, facilitated by the United States and France, came into effect early this morning.

World | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:16

U.S. Rejects ICC Jurisdiction Over Israeli Leaders Amid War Crimes Allegations

The United States expressed strong opposition to the recent arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

World | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 11:15

Israel and Hezbollah Edge Closer to US-Backed Ceasefire Agreement

Israel is reportedly moving closer to a potential ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon

World | November 25, 2024, Monday // 09:03

11 Dead, 48 Injured in Israeli Attacks on Lebanon’s Tyr Region

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon's Tyr region have resulted in at least 11 deaths and 48 injuries

World | November 18, 2024, Monday // 08:19

Women and Children Comprise Majority of Gaza Casualties, UN Calls for International Action

The United Nations Human Rights Office has issued a report on the recent violence in Israel and Gaza since October 7, 2023

World | November 8, 2024, Friday // 23:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Temu Under US and EU Investigation Amid Forced Labor and App Security Allegations

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is investigating the Chinese e-commerce platform Temu for potential violations of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)

World | November 29, 2024, Friday // 10:06

Fragile Calm Persists in Lebanon Despite Accusations of Ceasefire Violations

Israel and Lebanon exchanged accusations of violating a newly established ceasefire, following Israeli airstrikes targeting a Hezbollah facility in southern Lebanon

World | November 29, 2024, Friday // 09:59

Georgia Suspends EU Accession Talks Until 2028, Citing "Blackmail" from Brussels

Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, led by Irakli Kobakhidze, has announced a suspension of its efforts to begin European Union accession negotiations until 2028

World » EU | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 18:15

EU Launches Criminal Proceedings Against Bulgaria and 22 Other Countries Over Cybersecurity Compliance

The European Commission (EC) has initiated criminal proceedings against Bulgaria and 22 other EU member states for failing to fully implement critical cybersecurity regulations

World » EU | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 16:04

Russia Eyes Decision-Making Centers in Kyiv as Ukraine Faces Energy Crisis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers," including in Kyiv, may be targeted in response to ongoing attacks on Russian territory using long-range Western missiles

World » Ukraine | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:20

Russia’s Sabotage Campaign Could Force NATO to Invoke Article 5, Intelligence Chief Warns

Russia’s recent acts of sabotage against Western infrastructure may eventually prompt NATO to consider invoking its Article 5 mutual defense clause

World » Russia | November 28, 2024, Thursday // 13:04
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria