Two Bulgarians Admit to Spying for Russia in London Court
Two Bulgarians detained in London have confessed to being Russian spies, as part of an ongoing trial involving three other Bulgarian nationals
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that strikes on Ukrainian "decision-making centers," including in Kyiv, may be targeted in response to ongoing attacks on Russian territory using long-range Western missiles
A senior U.S. official has called on Ukraine to lower the age of military conscription to 18, a proposal made in response to growing concerns over Ukraine's ability to replace its battlefield losses
Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief and current ambassador to the United Kingdom, has emerged as a leading figure in hypothetical presidential election scenarios in Ukraine
Dmytro Kuleba, former Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has expressed doubts about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s ability to broker a peace deal in the ongoing war with Russia
Russia has reinforced its stance against freezing the current frontline in Ukraine or reaching a compromise, insisting on Ukraine’s complete surrender
The idea of sending troops to Ukraine remains a divisive issue between Britain and France.
