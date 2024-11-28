Russian Bombers Launch Large-Scale Attack on Ukrainian Cities

On the morning of 28 November, Russian forces launched a large-scale missile and drone attack on Ukraine, targeting multiple regions. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the activity of strategic Tu-95MS bombers from the Olenya airfield in Murmansk Oblast. Initially, four bombers were observed flying in a southeasterly direction, with their number later updated to seven. Shortly after 05:30, missile launches were confirmed, and explosions were reported in several oblasts, including Kharkiv, Lutsk, and Odesa. The Air Force warned of further threats and promised additional updates regarding the situation.

In Lutsk, explosions were heard after 06:00 amid ongoing air-raid alerts. Missile strikes caused damage in Volyn Oblast, leading to emergency power outages. Mayor Ihor Rudnytskyi confirmed hits in the region and urged residents to remain in shelters until the danger passed. Parts of Lutsk were left without electricity following the strikes. The Air Force had previously cautioned about missiles approaching the city.

In Kharkiv, air-raid sirens were followed by explosions early in the morning. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the first strike at 06:09, which targeted one of the city’s largest districts. Governor Oleh Syniehubov stated that three separate missile strikes were launched on Kharkiv. Preliminary reports indicated the strikes hit a civilian business facility in the Kyivskyi district.

Simultaneously, explosions were also reported in Odesa. Missiles were observed flying toward the city from the north, prompting air-raid warnings. Local media later confirmed the explosions in Odesa, with the Air Force providing updates on the missile threat.

These attacks are part of a broader pattern of Russian aggression against Ukraine, which has seen frequent missile and drone strikes on civilian and energy infrastructure. The war, now in its third year, has led to widespread devastation and significant loss of life. Russian forces have increasingly targeted critical services, causing power outages and further straining Ukraine’s resilience as the conflict continues unabated.

