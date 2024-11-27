Syrian Rebels Launch Major Offensive in Northwestern Syria

Syrian rebels launched a surprise offensive against government positions in northwest Syria on Wednesday, reportedly capturing several villages in western Aleppo. The operation, named "Deterring Aggression," aims to create safe areas for displaced Syrians to return home in dignity and security. Rebel forces, including groups aligned with the hardline Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seized key locations in Aleppo province, such as Sheikh Aqil, Jamiyat Al-Maari, and Bala, following intense clashes with the regime’s forces. The rebels also claimed to have captured the strategic Base 46, which has long been a target for opposition groups.

NEW -- #Syria armed opposition (Fathul Mubeen + #HTS) has launched a major offensive in western #Aleppo, the 1st such operation since 2020.



Columns of armored vehicles, one SVBIED & several thousand fighters have captured x6 villages from #Assad's regime. — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) November 27, 2024

The offensive is seen as a direct response to the Syrian regime's recent buildup of troops in the northwest and their attempts to attack rebel-held areas. Syrian regime forces, backed by Russian airstrikes, retaliated with artillery shelling and air raids on rebel-controlled towns, including Sarmada and Kafr Taal, using cluster bombs and vacuum missiles in an effort to repel the rebel advance. These airstrikes have led to hundreds of families fleeing the affected areas, while the Ghazawiya crossing between rebel and regime-held regions was closed. Additionally, schools and universities in opposition-controlled territories were shut down due to the escalating violence.

The operation is being described as the most significant offensive by Syrian opposition forces in the past four years. In addition to capturing villages, rebel factions reportedly took control of two tanks from the Syrian army. The regime’s retaliatory actions included heavy artillery bombardments and Russian airstrikes aimed at halting the advance of rebel forces in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. The conflict remains volatile, with the government forces and their militia allies continuing their efforts to suppress opposition forces despite having regained most of the country with the support of Russia and Iran.

Background:

Northwestern Syria remains the last major stronghold of anti-Assad forces, who are primarily led by the HTS. Over the years, the regime, with crucial backing from Russia and Iran, has steadily retaken much of the country. However, rebel groups continue to challenge the Assad government, particularly in the northwest, where the frontlines have been relatively static until now. This recent offensive marks a significant shift, with opposition forces intensifying their pressure on the regime in a bid to regain lost territory and influence. The conflict, which began in 2011, has resulted in over 500,000 deaths, with the majority of casualties attributed to regime bombardments of civilian areas.

Sources: