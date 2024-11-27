Syrian Rebels Launch Major Offensive in Northwestern Syria

World | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 18:05
Bulgaria: Syrian Rebels Launch Major Offensive in Northwestern Syria

Syrian rebels launched a surprise offensive against government positions in northwest Syria on Wednesday, reportedly capturing several villages in western Aleppo. The operation, named "Deterring Aggression," aims to create safe areas for displaced Syrians to return home in dignity and security. Rebel forces, including groups aligned with the hardline Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), seized key locations in Aleppo province, such as Sheikh Aqil, Jamiyat Al-Maari, and Bala, following intense clashes with the regime’s forces. The rebels also claimed to have captured the strategic Base 46, which has long been a target for opposition groups.

The offensive is seen as a direct response to the Syrian regime's recent buildup of troops in the northwest and their attempts to attack rebel-held areas. Syrian regime forces, backed by Russian airstrikes, retaliated with artillery shelling and air raids on rebel-controlled towns, including Sarmada and Kafr Taal, using cluster bombs and vacuum missiles in an effort to repel the rebel advance. These airstrikes have led to hundreds of families fleeing the affected areas, while the Ghazawiya crossing between rebel and regime-held regions was closed. Additionally, schools and universities in opposition-controlled territories were shut down due to the escalating violence.

The operation is being described as the most significant offensive by Syrian opposition forces in the past four years. In addition to capturing villages, rebel factions reportedly took control of two tanks from the Syrian army. The regime’s retaliatory actions included heavy artillery bombardments and Russian airstrikes aimed at halting the advance of rebel forces in Aleppo and Idlib provinces. The conflict remains volatile, with the government forces and their militia allies continuing their efforts to suppress opposition forces despite having regained most of the country with the support of Russia and Iran.

Background:

Northwestern Syria remains the last major stronghold of anti-Assad forces, who are primarily led by the HTS. Over the years, the regime, with crucial backing from Russia and Iran, has steadily retaken much of the country. However, rebel groups continue to challenge the Assad government, particularly in the northwest, where the frontlines have been relatively static until now. This recent offensive marks a significant shift, with opposition forces intensifying their pressure on the regime in a bid to regain lost territory and influence. The conflict, which began in 2011, has resulted in over 500,000 deaths, with the majority of casualties attributed to regime bombardments of civilian areas.

Sources:

  • X
  • The New Arab
  • Defence Blog
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Syrian, rebels, hts, Aleppo

Related Articles:

Syrian Man in Critical Condition After Stabbing in Harmanli

A 24-year-old Syrian man is in critical condition after being stabbed in the back in Harmanli yesterday

Society » Incidents | September 16, 2024, Monday // 12:26

Syrian Suspect in Solingen Terror Attack Was Set for Deportation to Bulgaria

The man arrested for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany, was a Syrian refugee who was scheduled to be deported to Bulgaria

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 18:05

Syrian Man Arrested in Solingen Knife Attack; Islamic State Claims Responsibility

German police have arrested a 26-year-old Syrian man who confessed to carrying out Friday night's knife attack in Solingen

World » EU | August 25, 2024, Sunday // 12:00

Rebels Obliterate Dozens of Wagner Fighters in Northern Mali (GRAPHIC)

Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed they killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border

World » Russia | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 11:09

Assad Accepts Erdogan's Proposal for Talks with Specific Demands

Syrian President Bashar Assad has responded positively to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's proposal to normalize relations between Ankara and Damascus

World | July 15, 2024, Monday // 09:20

Israeli Strikes Leave Dozens Dead in Aleppo, Including Hezbollah Fighters

Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of thirty-eight individuals in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo

World | March 29, 2024, Friday // 09:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Sanctions and War Push Russian Ruble to New Low Against the Dollar

The Russian ruble has experienced a significant decline, reaching its lowest value against the U.S. dollar since the early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

World » Russia | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:19

Von der Leyen's Commission Greenlit, with Focus on Innovation and Economic Security

The European Parliament has confirmed the new European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, following a vote in Strasbourg

World » EU | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

From Battlefield to Ballots: Zaluzhnyi Outshines Zelensky in Latest Hypothetical Polls

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief and current ambassador to the United Kingdom, has emerged as a leading figure in hypothetical presidential election scenarios in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 14:14

Trump's 'Peace Deal' Could Destroy Ukraine, Former Minister Sounds the Alarm

Dmytro Kuleba, former Foreign Minister of Ukraine, has expressed doubts about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s ability to broker a peace deal in the ongoing war with Russia

World » Ukraine | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 13:16

Europe Faces Record Cold Winter as Ukraine War Pushes Energy Prices Soaring

Europe is heading into its coldest winter since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with temperatures expected to stay below the levels seen in the past two years,

World » EU | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 12:13

Russia Rules Out Frontline Freeze, Demands Ukraine's Surrender

Russia has reinforced its stance against freezing the current frontline in Ukraine or reaching a compromise, insisting on Ukraine’s complete surrender

World » Ukraine | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:38
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria