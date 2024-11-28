Bulgaria's Acting PM: Border Control Readiness Key to Schengen Membership Approval

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev emphasized the importance of ensuring that border control institutions are fully prepared to reorganize their operations should Bulgaria’s Schengen membership be approved in December. Glavchev made these comments during a coordination meeting at the Council of Ministers, where the necessary steps for Bulgaria's potential full integration into Schengen were discussed. A vote on Bulgaria's Schengen accession is scheduled to take place in Brussels on December 12, 2024.

The meeting focused on the practical measures that need to be implemented across various state institutions, including reorganization efforts along the border with Romania and Greece. Specific attention was given to road infrastructure, traffic management, signaling, and border control activities, as well as phytosanitary checks. Glavchev also pointed out that compensatory measures will be in place on the border with Romania for a period of six months. In the medium term, adjustments to the regulatory framework, particularly concerning by-laws, are also being prepared.

Furthermore, the acting Prime Minister stressed that Bulgaria will continue to build on its progress in strengthening border security to ensure a smooth integration into the Schengen area. This includes maintaining high security standards along the borders, which are essential for both Bulgaria and the wider Schengen zone.

In a related development, EU member states' ambassadors recently reached a preliminary agreement on a draft decision to remove internal land border controls for both Bulgaria and Romania, set to take effect on January 1, 2025. This decision will be formally adopted by the Justice and Home Affairs Council on December 12, 2024.

Background:

Bulgaria and Romania’s full Schengen membership was set in motion with the EU Council’s decision on December 30, 2023, which allowed for the lifting of passenger controls at the two countries' air and sea borders as of March 31, 2024. With this decision, Bulgaria is now in the final stages of the Schengen integration process, and the upcoming vote in December will determine whether land border controls will also be lifted, marking the final step towards full membership.

