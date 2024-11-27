Bulgaria's State Railways Introduces First of 10 New Smartron Locomotives

Society | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:05
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's State Railways Introduces First of 10 New Smartron Locomotives @BDZ

Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) has introduced a brand new Smartron locomotive into its fleet, which began operations on November 26. The first run of this locomotive took place on November 27 at 16:30, when it was assigned to the fast train No. 3625 traveling from Sofia to Burgas.

This new locomotive marks the first delivery under a contract signed in December last year with DZZD "Siemens Tron." The agreement involves the production, delivery, and warranty maintenance of 10 electric locomotives. Despite the initial plan for the locomotives to be delivered by the end of 2025, the first one arrived approximately 40 days ahead of schedule.

BDZ had already received 15 Smartron electric locomotives through a previous contract with DZZD "Siemens Tron." After several years of successful operation and full maintenance, the national railway carrier placed an order for an additional 10 units, aiming to replace outdated and worn-out locomotives.

With the introduction of these new locomotives, BDZ aims to enhance the reliability and efficiency of its services on major domestic routes. The phased replacement of older models is expected to significantly improve the quality of train services for passengers across the country.

Source:

  • Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ) press release
Tags: BDZ, Smartron, locomotive

