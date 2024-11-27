Bulgaria Achieves Record Low US Visa Denials, Moves Closer to Visa Waiver Program

Society | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Achieves Record Low US Visa Denials, Moves Closer to Visa Waiver Program

Bulgaria has made significant progress in reducing the percentage of US visa denials, with only 6.02% of applicants rejected in 2024. This represents a sharp decrease from the previous year, when 11.61% of visa applications were denied, marking the lowest denial rate in the last 18 years. This improvement is part of the ongoing efforts to meet the criteria for Bulgaria's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program.

Foreign Minister Ivan Kondov emphasized that Bulgaria's reduced denial rate is a key step toward securing visa-free travel to the United States. He highlighted the importance of continued collaboration between institutions and the public to meet the program's requirements. Kondov reaffirmed that Bulgaria is committed to achieving this goal as soon as possible, pointing out that public expectations must be met for the country's inclusion in the waiver program.

The US Embassy in Sofia also recognized Bulgaria's progress. During a meeting with Minister Kondov, US Ambassador Kenneth Merten praised the country's efforts to lower visa denial rates and reaffirmed US support for Bulgaria’s eventual entry into the Visa Waiver Program. However, the technical criteria for Bulgaria's inclusion stipulate that the denial rate for tourist visas must not exceed 3%.

In line with these efforts, Bulgaria's Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to launch an information and training campaign later this year. This initiative will aim to inform Bulgarian citizens about the visa application process, clarify common questions, and provide practical guidance for those planning to visit the US for business or tourism.

The goal is to ensure that Bulgarian applicants understand the necessary criteria and steps to improve their chances of securing a US visa. The initiative is expected to further support Bulgaria's goal of meeting the final requirements for visa-free travel, an achievement that remains a top priority for the country's foreign policy.

Background:

The drive to reduce visa denials and fulfill the Visa Waiver Program criteria has been an ongoing priority for Bulgaria, and the country is making steady progress toward meeting all the conditions necessary for inclusion.

