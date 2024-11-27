Bulgaria Strengthens Support for Ukraine with New Security Cooperation Agreement

Bulgaria has approved an updated draft of the Agreement on Security Cooperation with Ukraine, confirming its continued commitment to supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. The decision to sign the updated agreement was made by the Council of Ministers, which had already agreed to the draft as a basis for negotiations back on October 4, 2024.

The revised agreement, which reflects the outcomes of expert consultations between Bulgarian and Ukrainian representatives, introduces only minor updates. These changes are seen as minimal and do not alter the substance of the original draft previously approved by the cabinet.

This agreement serves as a strong political declaration of Bulgaria’s ongoing support for Ukraine. As part of this commitment, Bulgaria will also join the "Compact for Ukraine," a framework endorsed during the NATO Summit in Washington in July 2024, which emphasizes the need for solidarity and cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by Russia’s invasion.

In a statement, the Bulgarian government emphasized the importance of this support, noting that by standing with Ukraine against Russian aggression, Bulgaria is helping protect the freedom, security, and sovereignty of all European Union member states. Furthermore, the Council of Ministers reaffirmed Bulgaria’s active participation in international initiatives aimed at assisting Ukraine, highlighting the country's role in the broader European and global efforts to combat the ongoing conflict.

This agreement follows a long-standing tradition of Bulgarian involvement in supporting Ukraine during the ongoing war, particularly since the beginning of Russia's invasion in 2022. Bulgaria has been part of international efforts to assist Ukraine politically, diplomatically, and with practical measures. The partnership strengthens Bulgaria's position within the European Union and NATO, demonstrating its commitment to upholding regional stability and security.

