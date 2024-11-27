Von der Leyen's Commission Greenlit, with Focus on Innovation and Economic Security

The European Parliament has confirmed the new European Commission, led by Ursula von der Leyen, following a vote in Strasbourg. The approval came with a slim majority of just 52 votes, with 370 MEPs voting in favor, 282 against, and 36 abstentions. The "Von der Leyen-2" Commission is set to take office on December 1.

The Commission's new structure includes Bulgarian Ekaterina Zaharieva in a significant role, with von der Leyen highlighting her leadership in advancing the EU’s innovation and research agenda. Zaharieva will oversee initiatives aimed at boosting Europe’s competitiveness in technology and innovation, a major focus of the Commission's first strategic pillar. This involves increasing Europe's global share in patents and addressing barriers that hinder start-ups from scaling across borders. Zaharieva's role as the first-ever Commissioner for Start-ups, Innovation, and Research will be critical to Europe's ambition to catch up with the US and China in the technology and innovation sectors.

Von der Leyen also outlined a strong commitment to the green transition and Europe's decarbonization goals, with plans to reduce energy costs and implement a Clean Industry Pact in the first 100 days. Energy security remains a priority, with Danish Commissioner Jørgensen tasked with reducing household and business energy costs. Other areas of focus include strengthening Europe’s economic security, particularly in securing critical raw materials and reducing dependence on single suppliers.

The Commission will also prioritize economic and social policies aimed at boosting investment, reducing regulatory burdens, and ensuring Europe’s competitiveness in the global economy. Key to this will be the work of various Commissioners, including the Polish Piotr Serafin, who will handle the EU’s budget and the next Multiannual Financial Framework. Romania's Roxana Manzatu will lead initiatives to improve skills and social rights, while Denmark’s Jørgensen will focus on housing affordability—a growing concern for European families.

A significant part of the new Commission’s agenda is also focused on external relations and defense. With ongoing global conflicts, von der Leyen stressed the importance of European defense spending, which remains far behind that of Russia. Lithuania’s Andrius Kubilius has been appointed as the first-ever European Commissioner for Defense, tasked with creating a White Paper on the Future of European Defense within the first 100 days.

In terms of foreign policy, Estonia's Kaja Kallas will lead EU diplomacy, while Slovenia's Marta Kos will handle EU enlargement, particularly concerning the Western Balkans and countries like Ukraine and Moldova. The new Commission will also address migration, with Austria's Magnus Brunner set to handle asylum policies. Notably, Brunner’s role will be crucial in discussions regarding Bulgaria’s Schengen accession, with Austria having previously vetoed Bulgaria’s full membership.

The Bulgarian delegation in the European Parliament was divided on the approval of the new Commission. Eleven out of seventeen MEPs, predominantly from the European People's Party (EPP) and "Renew Europe" groups, supported the Commission’s confirmation. However, four MEPs voted against, including representatives from the far-right "Europe of Sovereign Nations" group and Socialist Kristian Vigenin. Two MEPs abstained from voting.

The future of the European Commission comes at a pivotal time for the EU, which is grappling with numerous challenges, from the green transition to economic competition and defense preparedness. The new leadership under von der Leyen has committed to tackling these issues with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and security in a rapidly changing world.

