Another Failed Vote: National Assembly Speaker Remains Undecided After Six Sessions

The Bulgarian National Assembly has once again failed to elect a Speaker, marking the sixth unsuccessful attempt in its ongoing impasse. The two candidates in the runoff vote, Raya Nazaryan from GERB and Silvi Kirilov of "There is Such a People" (TISP), fell short of the required majority. Nazaryan garnered 69 votes in favor, with 147 against and four abstentions. Kirilov received 100 votes in favor during the re-vote, but with 101 against and 16 abstentions, he also failed to secure the position.

This continued stalemate comes as parliamentary deputies grapple with internal divisions. The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) once again declined to support Kirilov's nomination, while deputies from "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB), part of the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" coalition, were absent from the session. In a heated atmosphere marked by prolonged debates and repeated interruptions, the assembly ultimately deferred the next attempt to elect a Speaker to November 28 at 11:00 a.m.

During the session, four candidates were initially nominated for the Speaker's position, but none achieved the necessary votes in the first round. Raya Nazaryan and Silvi Kirilov advanced to the runoff, where neither candidate could break the deadlock despite appeals for compromise. Temenuzhka Petkova of GERB urged responsibility and unity in support of Nazaryan, while TISP’s Toshko Yordanov called on opposition parties to back Kirilov, emphasizing his seniority and neutrality. However, the debate was marked by mutual accusations and uncensored language, with little progress made toward resolving the impasse.

Yesterday, GERB leader Boyko Borissov announced his party’s withdrawal of support for Atanas Atanasov as Speaker and of himself (Borissov) as a candidate for Prime Minister. This decision shifted GERB’s focus to backing Nazaryan and indicated plans to return the first mandate to form a government immediately. Meanwhile, negotiations led by the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) with "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) and "Morality, Unity, Honor" (MECH) failed to yield any agreement, further entrenching the parliamentary stalemate.

Silvi Kirilov, chairing the session as the oldest MP, reaffirmed his commitment to a balanced and principled approach, emphasizing the need for honest dialogue and effective governance. He called on all deputies to prioritize their responsibilities to the Bulgarian people and the state, urging cooperation despite the deepening divisions.

The impasse has drawn sharp criticism from various political figures. Stanislav Balabanov of TISP accused DB of undermining their own legislative agenda and aligning with pro-Russian factions, further complicating the parliamentary dynamics. Delyan Peevski of the "DPS - New Beginning" party criticized the emerging alliances, labeling them the "Moscow Coalition" and positioning his party as a staunchly pro-Western opposition. Peevski accused key figures from WCC-DB of compromising their stance in favor of personal and political gains.

This parliamentary deadlock follows broader political tensions in Bulgaria. The failure to elect a Speaker has delayed the 51st National Assembly’s legislative work, highlighting deep divisions among political factions. The stalemate reflects ongoing challenges in forging consensus within a fragmented political landscape, as parties grapple with competing priorities and alliances.

