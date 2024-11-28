Foggy Mornings and Mild Temperatures: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for November 28

The weather across Bulgaria on November 28 is expected to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds, with high and medium cloud cover in many areas, according to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). Fog will persist throughout the day in the western regions of the Danubian Plain, while visibility is forecast to improve in other parts of the country. A mild easterly wind will prevail, with a mild to moderate southeasterly wind in the eastern regions. Temperatures will range from 8°C to 13°C, with Sofia seeing highs around 8°C.

On the coast, the day will start with morning fog before transitioning to mostly sunny conditions with scattered clouds. A mild to moderate southeasterly wind is expected. Temperatures along the coastline will reach between 10°C and 12°C. The seawater temperature will range from 12°C to 14°C, with sea waves classified as 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.

In the mountains, conditions will be partly cloudy, becoming overcast at times. Moderate westerly winds are anticipated. Temperatures will reach 7°C at an altitude of 1,200 meters and 2°C at 2,000 meters.