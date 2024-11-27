Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine’s former Commander-in-Chief and current ambassador to the United Kingdom, has emerged as a leading figure in hypothetical presidential election scenarios in Ukraine. According to a recent survey by the Social Monitoring Center, Zaluzhnyi holds a significant lead over other potential candidates. The study, the first of its kind conducted since Russia's full-scale invasion, highlights the evolving political preferences of Ukrainians during the ongoing conflict.

When asked who they would support if the presidential election were held next Sunday, 27% of respondents chose Zaluzhnyi, placing him well ahead of incumbent President Volodymyr Zelensky, who garnered 16%. Former President Petro Poroshenko followed with 7%, and Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's intelligence chief, received 6%. Other notable figures, including Dmytro Razumkov and Yulia Tymoshenko, secured 4% each, while smaller percentages went to additional candidates. Approximately 15% of respondents were undecided, and 10% indicated they would abstain from voting altogether.

In another electoral simulation, Zaluzhnyi's support rose to 42%, with Zelensky trailing at 22% and Budanov at 18%. These findings reflect a shift in public sentiment amid the war, with Zaluzhnyi’s popularity bolstered by his military leadership and status as a national hero. The survey underscores growing dissatisfaction with Zelensky, whose political future appears uncertain as Ukrainians navigate the challenges of prolonged conflict.

Zaluzhnyi has also made headlines with recent remarks about the global implications of the war in Ukraine. In an interview with Ukrainska Pravda, he suggested that a third world war has effectively begun, citing the involvement of Russia’s allies, including North Korea and Iran, in providing weapons and drones targeting Ukraine. He warned that Ukraine is now facing a coalition of adversaries, making the conflict a global issue requiring urgent international attention. Despite the dire situation, Zaluzhnyi expressed hope that the world still has time to address the crisis and contain the war within Ukraine's borders.

The former general highlighted the increasing use of advanced technologies on the battlefield, including drones, which have significantly changed the nature of warfare. He noted that Ukraine's ability to endure depends on acquiring technological superiority but cautioned that major breakthroughs might not occur until 2027, given the current limitations. Zaluzhnyi also raised concerns about Europe’s readiness for a prolonged conflict, pointing to the rising costs and challenges of maintaining effective air defenses.

Zaluzhnyi’s leadership during the initial stages of the war contributed to his elevated status among Ukrainians. However, his dismissal as Commander-in-Chief marked a significant shift in Ukraine’s military leadership. President Zelensky described the change as necessary for adapting to the evolving realities of the war, emphasizing the need for new strategies and a more technologically advanced approach. While Zelensky praised Zaluzhnyi’s service, the decision sparked mixed reactions. Supporters viewed the move as essential for progress, while critics argued it could weaken the armed forces during a critical period.

The new Commander-in-Chief, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, was chosen for his extensive battlefield experience, including leading the defense of Kyiv and orchestrating Ukraine’s successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv. Zelensky’s administration defended the leadership change as a strategic measure to ensure continued adaptability in the face of Russia's aggression. Nonetheless, Zaluzhnyi remains a prominent figure in Ukraine’s political and military landscape, with his rising popularity underscoring the nation’s demand for strong leadership during turbulent times.

