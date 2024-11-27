November Ends Warm, December Arrives with Wintery Surprises in Bulgaria
Society » ENVIRONMENT | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 13:27
@Pixabay
Foggy Mornings and Mild Temperatures: Bulgaria's Weather Outlook for November 28
The weather across Bulgaria on November 28 is expected to feature a mix of sunshine and clouds
Society » Environment | November 27, 2024, Wednesday // 18:08
Bulgaria's Weather Outlook: Clear Skies and Mild Temperatures Before Rainy Conditions Return
On November 27, the weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, with a light to moderate west-northwesterly win
Society » Environment | November 26, 2024, Tuesday // 18:21
Sunny Skies and Mild Winds Across Bulgaria on November 26
The weather in Bulgaria on November 26 is expected to be mostly sunny
Society » Environment | November 25, 2024, Monday // 17:16
Environmentalists Push for Year-Round Ban on Polluting Cars in Sofia
Environmental organization "For the Earth" has called for a permanent ban on the most polluting cars in the center of Sofia
Society » Environment | November 25, 2024, Monday // 15:15
Clear Skies and Gradual Warming: Bulgaria’s Weather Outlook for the Week
As the working week begins, the weather will be warme
Society » Environment | November 24, 2024, Sunday // 15:46
Sharp Drop in Temperatures Across Bulgaria as Winter Conditions Set In
A swift cold front will move across Bulgaria from west to east overnight
Society » Environment | November 22, 2024, Friday // 17:45