November Ends Warm, December Arrives with Wintery Surprises in Bulgaria

This week in Bulgaria, November bids farewell with mild and sunny weather, while December prepares to greet the country with snow and colder temperatures. The transition reflects a typical seasonal shift, with conditions varying significantly across different regions.

Today began with fog and low inversion clouds in many areas, but minimum temperatures are notably higher than yesterday. Sofia saw a rise from yesterday’s minus 2°C to a mild 6°C early this morning, while other parts of the country reported positive minimum temperatures. Maximum temperatures are also climbing, ranging from 13°C to 18°C in most regions, with Sofia expected to reach around 13°C. Along the Black Sea coast, highs are forecasted between 10°C and 12°C. Clear skies are predicted for most areas, though northeastern Bulgaria may experience some cloud cover. Winds will be light to moderate, predominantly from the west-northwest, and shifting to north-northwest along the coast.

Tomorrow, similar weather conditions will persist. Fog and low cloud cover are likely to reduce visibility in many places during the early morning hours. Minimum temperatures will drop to between minus 3°C and 2°C across much of the country, including minus 3°C in Sofia. Along the sea coast, lows will range from 2°C to 6°C. Despite the chilly morning, maximum temperatures will remain unusually high for late November, reaching between 8°C and 13°C. Sofia is expected to peak at 8°C, though the western Danube Plain will experience slightly cooler conditions, with temperatures between 5°C and 8°C due to more persistent fog. The rest of the country will enjoy sunny skies and light winds, with easterly breezes becoming moderately southeasterly in eastern regions. Mountain conditions will also be favorable for tourism, featuring moderate westerly winds and variable cloudiness, primarily concentrated in higher elevations.

While Bulgaria remains sunny and unseasonably warm in the south and east, a cold front is advancing over the northwestern Balkans. This shift will begin to influence Bulgaria later in the week. By Friday and into the weekend, maximum temperatures will see a sharp decline across the country. Precipitation is expected to become widespread, with heavier rainfalls anticipated in the southwestern regions. Rain will likely begin around midday on Friday, transitioning to snow by the evening in the high plains of Western Bulgaria and the Fore-Balkans.

The weekend will bring more unsettled weather, with a mix of rain and snow across much of the country, accompanied by strong winds. This marks a significant change from the sunny and mild conditions that have dominated in recent days, heralding the arrival of December’s wintery grip.

